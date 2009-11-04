In lieu of making yet another LeBron/Jay-Z analogy, let’s put it this way: The Cavs are treating the Wizards like LL Cool J did Canibus. They’ll take some time out to address the beef, but always with a swagger that says “Who is this little pest?” It’s even trickled down to the announcers. When Washington came out blasting last night (“Second Round Knockout”) and put the Cavs down by as much as 18 in the first half, Austin Carr admitted the game didn’t mean as much to LeBron and Co. as it did to Gilbert Arenas‘ squad. In the fourth quarter, after the Cavs had caught up and started to pull away on a barrage of threes, the other Cleveland announcer yelled something about the Cavs showing the Wiz, “they’ve got bigger fish to fry!” … LeBron finished with 27 points, eight boards, six dimes and three steals, and Shaq put up 21 points and eight boards, but the Cavs actually looked their best when those two were on the bench and a lineup of Mo Williams, Boobie Gibson, Jamario Moon, Anderson Varejao and Big Z delivered the backbreakers in the fourth. LBJ and “Big Witness Protection” came in later to play the Mariano Rivera role … There was almost a disaster in the fourth, after Boobie hit another three and Washington called timeout. LeBron rolled off the bench laughing, but he rolled right into the path of Shaq, who’d hopped off the bench to greet Boobie. Shaq just avoided stepping on LBJ and causing some damage one way or the other … DeShawn Stevenson was getting booed every time he got the ball, but after a while it just seemed pointless. He did bad all by himself, going 0-for-4 … Question that came up during the game: Is Shaq the best passing center of all-time? Tell us what you think … Cruel joke that came up during the game: Shaq’s black and white mouthpiece looks like an ice cream sandwich in his mouth … Defensively, the Heat did almost everything you’re supposed to do when trying to slow down the Suns: Don’t give up a lot of open threes, get Amar’e in foul trouble, do your best to control the tempo, and force Steve Nash into being a scorer. All that, and playing without Leandro Barbosa (wrist), and playing on the road, Phoenix still pulled out a W in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Nash scored 30 points (11-15 FG) with eight assists, and the Suns even played a little D of their own, slapping on a zone in the second half that kept D-Wade relatively in check (23 pts, 7-18 FG) … Is it just us or does Miami look like a faster team when everybody is wearing white shoes instead of black? … Talking about Heat sixth man Udonis Haslem, the Suns announcers had a conversation about how “most players” understand that it’s not about who starts the game, but who finishes it. Subliminal message for Allen Iverson? … Apparently the Pistons just have Dwight Howard‘s number no matter who’s in the lineup and how lopsided the matchup is supposed to be. In one of those “die by the three” nights, Orlando hit 10-of-35 beyond the arc and Dwight fouled out in just 16 minutes, somehow failing to dominate a frontline consisting of Ben Wallace, Charlie Villanueva and Jonas Jerebko … Where was Tayshaun Prince, you ask? The Iron Man of the NBA, who’s been as reliable as a bus schedule for the last six years, missed his first game since 2003 with a lower back strain. Rip Hamilton (ankle) was also out, and starting in his place, Ben Gordon led the way with 23 points (11-11 FT) …
Speaking of having somebody’s number, the Jazz can’t seem to do sh*t with Dirk Nowitzki or the Mavs. Utah was up 15 in the fourth before Dirk morphed into the owl from The Fourth Kind, dropping TWENTY-NINE points in the quarter on 7-of-8 from the field and 14-of-14 from the line, finishing with 40 points as the Mavs scored 44 in the quarter. The loss was Utah’s 12th in their last 13 trips to Dallas. Jerry Sloan was unavailable for comment after the game, seeing as his head had exploded earlier … Since Andrei Kirilenko had to guard Shawn Marion, and Carlos Boozer‘s sorry defense was a perfect match for Erick Dampier‘s sorry offense, Mehmet Okur drew the short straw and the mismatch on Dirk. Oh, and Nowitzki added 11 rebounds, five dimes and five blocks … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Paul Pierce had 21 points and Rasheed Wallace scored 20 on six threes as the Celtics routed the Sixers; Jamal Crawford put up 27 points and seven dimes in Atlanta’s win at Portland; Carmelo scored 25 and Chauncey dropped 24 with five threes as the Nuggets smashed the Pacers; and Luol Deng posted 24 points and 20 rebounds in a come-from-behind win over Milwaukee. Brandon Jennings (25 pts) outscored Derrick Rose (16 pts) in their matchup, but Rose blocked Young Money’s attempt at a game-tying bucket in the final seconds … When the Thunder actually become a good team, it’s gonna be crazy watching playoff games in that arena. Last night’s near-upset of the Lakers had that postseason atmosphere and volume, in a game that was back-and-forth in the fourth quarter and went to overtime. While Ron Artest making things tough for Kevin Durant (28 pts, 10-24 FG, 7 turnovers) was no surprise — KD had a couple airballs and some ugly bricks down the stretch — not many people would have expected Thabo Sefalosha to give Kobe such a hard time … Scoring 31 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the field, Kobe hit a Jordan-esque baseline fadeaway with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter to put L.A. up by two, and after Jeff Green tied it on the other end with a jumper, Kobe got a clear-out on Thabo with a chance to deliver a dagger. Kobe’s crossover didn’t fool Thabo, however, who poked the ball mid-cross and forced Kobe into a long airball. After Durant forced a 30-footer that didn’t hit anything, Kobe had another shot with 2.7 seconds left. And while Kobe did pop open on the inbounds, Durant deflected the pass intended for him and Thabo stole it … The Lakers were up three with 10 seconds left in overtime when Lamar Odom gave OKC a chance to stay in it, bricking one free throw and then airballing the other. But Russell Westbrook‘s three on the other end missed, and that was the game … Worst segue ever: One of OKC’s announcers did the contractually obligated, “Your friends at Jack Daniels remind you to drink responsibly, then added, “Ron Artest has been scoring responsibly here in the fourth quarter.” Wouldn’t scoring responsibly involve a condom? Maybe an extra Adam’s Apple check before leaving the club? … Speaking of corporate shilling, here’s your RCA Universal Remote Control PAUSE of the Night: OKC’s play-by-play guy said the Thunder’s equipment manager was “using his miracle juice” to clean blood off Etan Thomas‘ jersey. That’s a new alternative to club soda … We’re out like weak rivalries …
To all the Jazz fans, like me – lottery here we come! Not the fault of Jerry Sloan but as I have said yesterday, this team is just going through the motions. No swagger whatsoever.
Overhaul the team. Trade everyone except Deron Williams, Memo Okur, and Paul Milsap.
My meal allowance says I should look for another team to cheer. Been a fan of the Jazz since the late 80s. Maybe I should go back to being a Celtic fan. Never been one since they dismantled the Bird, Mchale, Parish, Ainge, Johnson nucleus.
Isnt Nash the early, EARLY, MVP front runner? He is in my book.
Dirk just took over the fourth quarter.
Refs had something to do with the Orlando loss–D Howard and Marcin Gortat combined: 40min, 12pts 12boards, 12 fouls?! The Magic backcourt may have been the other reason.
Tough one for my Thunder,would’ve been a statement game for them. Looking at the standings, i think OKC are a stupid chance at the playoffs this year. If hornets and utah remain terrible.
The question now is : who will beat the Celts ??
I can’t see any flaw in this team, at both ends of the court. Providing they stay healthy, they have an answer for every other team in the League.
Impressive.
Shaq the best passing big man? He’s nice, but I would have to put a couple of guys like Sabonis and Divac over him.
I agree with Atom for my money Sabonis was the best passing big man I’ve seen….Good Win for the Bulls(Monster game from Deng) Shouldn’t have been down to the bucks by that much….But Young Money looks legit I had my doubts about him but he’s doing his thing
Dirk was just insane. 29 pts in the 4th? you gotta be kiddin me!!!! mavs all the way
wow another small forward with a 20 20 game today it’s luol deng with 24 and 20 that’s crazy. Dirk… no words
best passing big man? Sabonis over Shaq…
Dime get on yo research. When was the last time somebody scored more in a quarter? 29 is bananas. Gotta give it up to Dirk. He wasn’t settling for jumpers, saw the mismatch on the footspeed and just kept driving it down Utah’s throat .
I’m out like Memo making defensive first team
Nash was ridiculous tonight.
35 years old? What?
That no look baseline flip to J-Rich was vintage. One foot step back floaters in the lane, runnin floaters. Easily the best “tough shot taker and maker in the l”
Sorry, Kobe…
and that’s from a “Laker til I die” fan
Thanks man. I just hate to see the Jazz this way. Stockton and Malone had far lesser talent around them but they managed to come out with wins on most nights.
This current Jazz team has the depth to go far and do special things if only they would follow what Sloan wants them to do. This is now a team with players that are indifferent to each other.
@Atom and Don_mega
Definately Saboins over shaq, and vlade, i’d even put yao over shaq, and hakeem
wow, the lakers thin bench is getting worse! i mean damn they combined for 6 points, 2 assists, 2 turn overs, and 5 rebounds. i mean that is not even a good line for a single bench player, let alone the 6 that actually saw a minute of playing time. hell etan thomas had more points, rebounds and blocks then the lakers entire bench combined? really OLLIE’s line was as good or better by himself, at least he got 2 steals twice as many assists, and had no turn overs.
lakers are gonna need more then gasol back if they plan to even get to the west finals more or less the nba finals.
Go back to the Celtics Alf! LOL.
Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish aren’t walking back throught the door, although Danny Ainge came back and look what he brought back. Though Parish did too(?), and DJ (RIP) is literally rollin’ in his grave.
The damn C’s have meshed so well, it seems like Sheed has been playing with them all along (Marquis and even Shelden too).
Slick move by Celtics’ management fitting Tyronn Lue fitting as their ” the ‘Director of Basketball Development’/or in case something happens to Rondo back up plan” because of the maxed up roster. He’ll most likely be part of the lineup late in the season.
If the Jazz team members would just not drink, have several wives each and all magically turn white, their season would turn around. Just ask their fans.
Something tells me Tayshaun Prince drops the Iron Man rep and will miss more games this year. If D-How keeps playing like shit vs the Pistons, Big Ben might get a job with an Eastern Contender down the road.
Maybe a reunion with his brother Sheed…? Dumars still owes Ainge “assisting” the Pistons acquire Sheed and Mike James with that three way trade they did with Atlanta back in ’04.
And oh yeah, Bill Walton was arguably the L’s best passing big man, all-time. Along with Sabonis and Divac up there.
And whoever says Wilt was just because he led the NBA in assists one time doesn’t know shit about his NBA because we all know that Chamberlain was a stats whore anyway.
Melo did it last season when he dropped 33 in a quarter vs the Twolves
Actually was at the blazers game and took notes….
J Smoove just looks lazy and disinterested and is disruptive to their “offense” jacking up outside jumpers and trying to display post moves.
G Oden is horrendous in the post point blank period
J Crawford was abusing Steve Blake and Dre Miller and made a living at the freethrow line
LA blatantly refuses to play in the post lol but was killing with midrange and turnarounds
D Steve= Joke.
Nash/Nowitzki…Could you explain again Cuban why Nash’s money was better spent on Erica Dampier??
B Jennings= ROY.
Watched Lakers/Thunder last night and Durant CLEARLY wanted no piece of RonRon…played hot potato and when he did shoot the shots had no chance. Surprised how easily Ron has become a complimentary offensive piece.
Oh yeah, that shit about Shaq as best passing big man? Another joke. He ain’t Walton, he ain’t Sabonis, he ain’t even Yao.
Hakeem, The admiral, Sabonis, Divac And Timmy is in the mix too
Shaq is probably the strongest of all time but best passing? No
Pacers and Jazz are surprisingly off to a bad start.
Brandon, Bogurt, and Warrick got the Bucks lookin’ like the N.O of the East. 3 players, that’s it.
With all due respect Redd, I aint seen you play in a minute.
Detroit’s guard play is sooooo fun to watch.
As for the Cavaliers go, the significance of having Z and Shaq will be magnified come playoff time. Gaurantee that. They might be relatively slow and definitely “aged”…hahaha…but I can see this post tandem causing some teams problems in the post season.
I’m with the Spurs Groupie — the Lakers’ “thin bench…combined for 6 points, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, and 5 rebounds.”
Yeah, that’s not a good look. Gasol’s absence is effecting some things for sure.
if C-Webb can be considered a “big man” then he gotta be on that list too…
Wow, let nobody say Dirk isn’t clutch anymore. Dude is CLUTCH. That fourth quarter was spectacular. Mavs look pretty killer so far this year and that’s without their second-best player! Overall if the Mavs/Suns have impressed so far and the Blazers/Jazz have disappointed, the Hornets just stunk up the joint.
Vlade Divac was the game’s best passing centre!
Dirk had Jerry Sloan singing Furgie last night
“This sh!t is Bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S!!!” It was like watching Floyd Merriwether beat on Juan Marquez for 12 rounds. You kinda want it to stop, but it’s a beauty to watch.
Derrick Rose should really sit out for a few weeks until this ankle thing has gone away. Mark Price and Isiah Thomas can tell him how important it is to rest an ankle injury. And just DRose luck, on a bad ankle he has faced the speed of T.Parker, DWade/Mario Chalmers, Rajon Rondo, and Brandon Jennings. Next up is Mo Williams so a least he gets to take it easy.
Also Noticed that Rose plays pretty good denfense in one-on-one situations. When he is ran through tons of screens, he tends to get lost. But just like he did to Rondo in the playoffs last year, he had a game-saving block.
AI has already turned into a Cancer for Memphis. Nice.
and Stan VG clearly hates D.Howard. When D12 gets 8 pts against one of the worst front lines in the L, while his team jacks up 35(!!!!) 3pointers, the coach should be slapped. 10/35 3pt FG! I can’t get over that.
Watch. Cleveland hit a bunch of 3s and won, but the Wiz are gonna give them problems in the future. They be rollin’ around on the bench laughing and carrying on like they did last year and WATCH. I’m tellin’ you…I can’t wait to see that series go 6 or 7
Shaq as the best passing Bigman?
Well Wilt Chamberlin did lead the League in assist. I mean its kinda hard to argue anyone being better than him. Divac has some slick passes too, and Brad Miller. Bill Walton also. But still Wilt the Stilt led the L in assist.
@ dagomar- Until he proves that he can win the real important games (i.e. playoffs), I’m not buying.
Someone needs to force Sloan into retirement. He has an amazing track record with the Jazz, but he has 21 years of showing he is just amazing enough not to go to the lottery. Nothing more, nothing less. The team looks completely heartless. They have been outscored 110-63 in the 4th quarter in their three losses. That is a major sign that this team has very little organization and is not ready to finish. What else does a coach do if not give organization and get the team mentally tough enough to finish? Instead he is an asshole to his best players in the media. Thank you for making the Jazz the most mediocre team the past 21 years, Jerry.
More like FRAUD. Watching Gayweather beat JMM is like watching the Sixers beat mediocre teams like the Bucks and the Knicks this season but they can’t play for shit when they go against contenders like Orlando and Boston.
By the way, Dirk’s 40/11/5 asts /5 blks /2 stls statline is by far the best of the season so far.
And as for proving it in the playoffs . . . check his record. The Warriors and Heat aren’t the only teams he’s played . . . he’s had monster performances against the Spurs or Kings when it mattered most, for example. And last year he was again a beast. When a player gets double or triple teamed as he did with the Warriors, it’s up to his teammates to get the job done.
@ Chicagorilla – Now that’s old school, to think about Wilt leading the L and there was some solid guards back in the day. I don’t think a center every before or after has achieved that feat.
DHow also hurt his shoulder and didn’t play much, another reason why his stats were down.
The Jazz actually look confused on the offensive end, which is hard to fathom of a Jerry Sloan team and Deron at the point.
Suns undefeated? Frye hitting 3s and Nash placed in the time machine. Reality hits soon, Orlando and Boston coming up. We’ll see if this keeps up and are at least competitive with Boston, Rondo can’t wait for that game he might hit double digits in scoring.
after the first 3 games the Bucks have played. I can see how Al Jefferson, Kevin Martin, Rudy Gay/OJ Mayo, The Toronto Raptors, and the Entire Knicks Fan Base all have what Kevin Hart calls the “I ate a$$ face”. Al Jefferson should be the most pissed of all… Rubio and Flynn… one doesn’t exist and the other one is a ballhog. While Brandon Jennings looks like he’ll be in the best PG in the L talk along with CP3, D-Will, and Rose a few years from now.
I love how he is in the same division as Rose too, should make for some great basketball. Notice I didn’t include Rondo….ooooh TREATED~!~