Bill Laimbeer: Iverson Is A Square Peg In A Round Hole

While everyone and their mother has weighed in on the Allen Iverson situation in Detroit (seriously, my mother has), it appears Bill Laimbeer has finally figured it out: Iverson is a square peg in a round hole.
Laimbeer was on ESPN’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” recently and talked about the AI experiment and what he felt was wrong with the Pistons. For him, it boiled down to age and the fact that Iverson’s game doesn’t work well in Detroit’s system.
“Well, you know age creeps up… on a lot of people, and that’s part of it” Laimbeer said. “He’s definitely not the player he used to be, there is no question about that, but I think the problem they ran into is that the Pistons are structured differently.
They are structured as a 5-man basketball team… where everyone knew each other very well. Iverson is a different kind of player, he has to have the ball in his hands all the time. It’s difficult to put that kind of square peg in a round hole, and they have really struggled with him on the court.”
By saying that “Iverson is a different kind of player” is the nice way of putting it that The Answer is a one-man show. Despite success in Denver last season playing alongside Carmelo Anthony, Iverson has done one thing better than most his whole career – score the basketball.
That’s why Iverson is No. 16 on the all-time scoring list and has won the scoring title in 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2005. Among active players, only Shaq has scored more. Not doubting his abilities at all, the problem with Iverson in Detroit is mental. For a guy who has started 877 of 883 games in his career, how do you tell him to come off the bench?
If you were coach Michael Curry, what do you do when Iverson gets back from injury?
Answer: I’d fire myself for not starting the 3rd best 2 gaurd in the league. Then Id kill myself for doing such a terrible job as a coach
Or
If i wanted to be a lil less dramatic Id bring everyone off the bench expect AI and Stuck and start’em with the 2nd unit.
I definitely think it’s more the system than his age. Yeah’s he’s not the guy he was 5 years ago, but he averaged 26ppg just last year. I can’t believe he’s fallen off THAT much in a year in terms of scoring ability.
If I was eddy I would get joe dumars to come down and tell iverson he has to come of the bench and that if he dies he’ll average 24-25 ppg because the ball will always be in his hands.
He still has plenty of talent and can score with the best of them.
But, in light of the Pistons’ success in his absence, I think they have to bring him off the bench (and then wait for the unfortunate ‘mini-microwave’ moniker to stick).
at the start I thought Hamilton off the bench made more sense. but AI on the second unit is perfect. He will be playing will less talented players so he can cause havoc and light teams up while the starters rest.
You’re pretty deep if AI’s coming off the bench. He’s not 01 Iverson but honestly I think that’s being hammed up a little to much. Even with Iverson in his prime the Pistons would have to seriously revamp there offense and probably make some trades to truly complement Iverson.
Iverson can STILL get buckets EVERYONE knows that. No other team would have as potent of an offensive threat coming off the bench (not even Gino sorry). It causes mathcup problems for other teams, they have to keep guys in to guard him, while the Pistons starters get rest on the bench.
You don’t want AI brining the ball up and feeding Rip off screens, Stuckey can do that. Let AI get his on the 2nd unit. its a 5 man team and 1 man team rolled into one.
who on the pistons is the 3rd best two.guard in the league? just curious…
Iverson is not coming back from his injury
If I was Dumars I would let Iverson rest for the rest of the season and wait anxiously for his – and Rasheed’s – salary to come off the books.
The Pistons have some nice young pieces with RIP, Stuckey Tayshaun, Maxiell and need to continue to build around them…but I think Stuckey is over rated.
Furthermore, I am tired of people trying to blame this whole thing on Iverson’s playing style etc etc. From my point of view this is exactly what happened. Dumars wanted to shed some money off a team he didn’t see winning a ring so he could re up later with a better player. Therefore to him trading Billups for AI was a good and necessary decsion. The Detroit players ( who happen to believe they can win playing their game) got upset by this and balked at the prospect of playing with Iverson. Partially because Iverson doesn’t fit with Detroit, but also because they wanted to prove something to Dumars.
For his part no matter what anyone says. AI has tried to fit his game into the Pistons system, the Pistons don’t want to play with him. he avergaed the same amount of points and everything on Detroit that he did on Denver so Detroit knew what they were getting. The Pistons players basically had a semi mutiny by not playing up to their potential, and now they have what they want, which is Iverson not playing and them with their core group, minus Billups.
If I was Iverson I wouldn’t come back from my “injury” I’d sit at home get paid, rest and collect a the mid level exception from some team next year. I don’t think this has anything to do with starting or not starting this is about how you treat people. Yeah Iverson is an asshole, but no one can say he hasn’t busted his ass for every team he’s been a part of. To treat a player of that calibur like that, just isn’t right…even if it’s Iverson.
BRING HIS ASS OFF THE PINE.IF HE DONT LIKE IT MARBURY HIS ASS.
^^^^^Bitter
pretty sure hes still shooting around his career 40% which is pathetic. Obviously if he gets more shots hes gonna get more points. who the hell wants to play with a ballhog who sucks at scoring and been on .500 or less teams his whole life.
IF he comes back from his “injury”; I doubt his “doctors” will clear him to play.
They might still keep iverson next year if they can get him cheap, shovel rasheed and mcdyess off to the sunset and trade prince. Their mainstays don’t want something new, won’t try something new and they have no respect for their current coach/gm for trying something new; if you openly revolt the way they did, dumars will have to get rid of most of these old guys for revolting and whack the coach for not doing his job. Lets see what happens.
Wow John Doe are you sure 500. his whole life? I think his been in the playoffs every year his been in the league except maybe one year in Phili.
AI is old enough to understand his role and he really wants to win.. I think he’ll accept the sixth man role and come off the bench.. He’ll have to do that to win..
I fully agree with post #9 karizmatic
I watched afew of the Pistons games and they looked like a fully different team even though Iverson wasn’t shooting his face off. He took respectable shots and passed. For all those who say he is so one man show the guy still averages a solid career 6.2apg which makes him a better than decent passer.Stats don’t lie and the Pistons tanked games cause they are 2 stupid to know that Iverson + Playoffs means no scoring droughts the opposite of what they were used to
@Big Shot Bob-U got the Sixers time with AI fucked up if u think he only missed one playoff for us.We made 4 or 5 out of 9 or 10.
Iverson’s age isn’t a factor. He could still contend for the scoring title and is still starting material. The fact is that he’s one of those guys that you see at the park, YMCA, rec league, etc. who has to have the ball at all times and usually guys like that tend to look better and think they’re better than they really are. When players like that are placed in situations or teams where me first, second and always doesn’t work, their weaknesses get exposed faster than Britney Spears’ beaver. He’s had the greenlight for his entire basketball life and he’s likely too far gone to change. The only reason he has 6.2 apg average is the law of averages. Anybody could & should look like John Stockton or Michael Jordan if they had the ball as much as Iverson historically has and was free to do whatever they want with the ball whenever they want. He’s basically the same player as Marbury, the only difference being that Iverson’s gotten a pass for his shit and is smart enough to keep the wool pulled over everybody’s eyes so that everyone will keep taking up for him.
I 100%, COMPLETELY AGRREE WITH #9 karizmatic except the part where you called AI an asshole..
people blaming on AI (IAN, yes you!) and other “basketball experts” is just pure nonsense. If you actually watched the Pistons game when AI was playing, he didn’t play like he did in Philly. He didn’t “dominate” the ball while everyone just stood there. The reason they stunk was guys like Rip, Sheed, and the bench sucked ass. Rip is getting same amount of touches now as he did when he played with AI except he is acutally hitting now.
The team is filled with overrated crybabies. Sheed has been the most overrated player for last 6 years. People calling him a “top 5 talent when he tries” is a joke. Dumbass Curry putting T Prince who can’t drive or dribble to his right as the POINT GUARD was the dumbest move ever. Put Prince on the block where he is a beast with that left hook and floater. RIP can’t create his own shots for shit.
Their wins after AI got “hurt” is a fluke. Boston didn’t have Kg, Nuggets didn’t have Melo, the other team was the dysfunctional Warriors, and they beat the Magics with AI.
@Promoman
wow, another idiot that compares AI to Starbury
It’s funny how people call AI “selfish” when all his previous teammates and coaches love him and respect him. It’s his fault that the Philly organization gave him bunch of crap players and Aaron Mckie and Eric Snow took 10-15 shots a game against the Lakers in the Finals. It’s his fault that the team drafted guys like Tim Thomas and Larry Hughes for their lottery pick. Look where those players’ careers are at now. If AI had a big man that played D and had the hands and skills such as KG or Timmeh, they would have won a championship every freaking year.
@Doc my point is that A.I. made the playoffs 9 out of the 13 years he’s been in the league. Not to mention his 1 finals appearance. I hardly call that a below (500.) lifer.
Just typical stuff…
Curry has been very adament that they are not better without Iverson…RIP not so much…
Two seperate interviews RIP basically said…I belong in the starting lineup with “my guys” we know how to win and play together…
That says it all to me. He had opportunities to say that Iverson was welcomed and they all need to figure out a way to help each other, but RIP was more about himself starting and playing with same guys and doing what they always do…
I do like the idea of Iverson coming off the bench leading that 2nd unit of Kwame, Jason, Affalo, Hermann, Bynum, Amir or whatever combo. Iverson does and has made guys better. It is the guys that need one-on-one play to be productive that he has clashed with stylistically (Stackhouse, Salmons, Hughes, Webber)…
I’m not a fan of teams, because I don’t trust any owners in the league to really care about building a winning culture as much as I do, but I do pull for players and coaches. I love guys that are maligned and Iverson has been that since High School and if you know the story it was unwarranted…He has been a bone head many times, but in Denver and in Detroit he has tried to tone down his style/game in accordance to what the team needed…
To have George Karl try to say Iverson brought the team down is lame and untrue (Wasted possessions occur because the coach is uninvolved)
To have fans call this guy Marbury, when clearly he has battled and won in the playoffs (16 assists while injured) (9 steals to lift team) (how many winning 40-50 point games?) it is just funny…
Pistons have no heart and they feel themselves way too much. That is why they have getting knocked out the Playoffs…Pseudo Swagger doesn’t win games…
@ Kevin K
Idiot? That’s interesting…. No one can deny that both of them have reps of being ballhogs and aren’t exactly the easiest players to play alongside. People said it before I said and likely will do so when their careers are over. Like I said, the only difference between the two is that Iverson is better liked, so the majority takes up for him even though he’s got issues too. If Iverson did what Marbury did with the Knicks, I guarantee you he’d get a pass. It’s all about PR.
I agree with posts 9 and 23 wholeheartedly. I find it funny how guys are given a pass (Michael Jordan) and others are crucified (Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant). The Pistons weren’t going to be that good either way. They aren’t deep and they’re not good at the two or the three. That being said, this move was an obvious attempt by Joe Dumars to clear up some cap room. The players didn’t want to adjust to playing w/ Iverson so they gave a shitty effort while he was in there. He did everything he could to fit in (passing up shots and trying to run the offense). The idiots above me that claim he’s an “asshole” and has never been a winner don’t really understand basketball. Every star player has deficiencies and adjustments/personel moves have to be made to accomodate that. He’s not successful with the aging crappy version of the Pistons in the same way that Billups wouldn’t have gone too far w/ A.I.’s Sixers (see Andre Miller).