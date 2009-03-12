Bill Laimbeer: Iverson Is A Square Peg In A Round Hole

While everyone and their mother has weighed in on the Allen Iverson situation in Detroit (seriously, my mother has), it appears Bill Laimbeer has finally figured it out: Iverson is a square peg in a round hole.

Laimbeer was on ESPN’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” recently and talked about the AI experiment and what he felt was wrong with the Pistons. For him, it boiled down to age and the fact that Iverson’s game doesn’t work well in Detroit’s system.

“Well, you know age creeps up… on a lot of people, and that’s part of it” Laimbeer said. “He’s definitely not the player he used to be, there is no question about that, but I think the problem they ran into is that the Pistons are structured differently. They are structured as a 5-man basketball team… where everyone knew each other very well. Iverson is a different kind of player, he has to have the ball in his hands all the time. It’s difficult to put that kind of square peg in a round hole, and they have really struggled with him on the court.”

By saying that “Iverson is a different kind of player” is the nice way of putting it that The Answer is a one-man show. Despite success in Denver last season playing alongside Carmelo Anthony, Iverson has done one thing better than most his whole career – score the basketball.

That’s why Iverson is No. 16 on the all-time scoring list and has won the scoring title in 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2005. Among active players, only Shaq has scored more. Not doubting his abilities at all, the problem with Iverson in Detroit is mental. For a guy who has started 877 of 883 games in his career, how do you tell him to come off the bench?

If you were coach Michael Curry, what do you do when Iverson gets back from injury?