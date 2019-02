On the final day of Black History Month, one of the greatest NBA players of all time and a major activist in his own right showed support for another athlete currently using his platform for protest, to the detriment of his own employment.

Bill Russell, who received the Presidential Medal of Honor from Barack Obama in 2011, tweeted out a photo of himself rocking a black Colin Kaepernick jersey from Nike on Thursday morning, complete with the hashtag #IMWITHKAP written above Kaepernick’s no. 7.