Bill Simmons & Joakim Noah Have Bedtime Monlogues Interrupted

There have already been headlines about Magic Johnson and PTI host Mike Wilbon leaving ESPN’s NBA Countdown crew this season with rumors Grantland E-I-C Bill Simmons was to blame. Both have denied the reports, and we still get the goofy promo ads for the show with a nice cameo from Joakim Noah.

It’s hard to imagine either of them sharing a bed, but Noah’s 7-0 frame deserves a lot more room.

Jeff Van Gundy used to coach in our hometown, so we’re giving him a pass on being the Countdown crew’s whipping boy again. Why doesn’t JVG coach anymore? We miss coach Van Gundy, even if he’s a perfect foil for these Countdown spots.

Is the season here yet?

