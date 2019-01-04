Getty Image

Barack Obama is on the shortlist of folks who cannot run for president because of the whole “term limits” thing, but that did not stop him from picking up a major endorsement on Thursday night … kind of. UCLA basketball, which is going through some stuff right now following Steve Alford getting fired as head coach, played hosts to Stanford and came out with a 92-70 win.

However, since it was Pac-12 hoops at night on ESPN, that meant we got Bill Walton, the famously effervescent college basketball analyst who oftentimes talks about whatever the hell he wants during broadcasts. It rules. Walton was asked by play-by-play partner and person who does a good job going along with the bit Dave Pasch who he wants to take over at the helm of his alma mater, and Walton responded by endorsing the 44th president.