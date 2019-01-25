Getty Image

Bill Walton broadcasts are a gift from the sports overlords at ESPN. Walton is an NBA legend, but he’s also an extremely unorthodox broadcaster who offers up some truly bizarre moments. We got another one of those on Thursday night, and it was a case where Walton stated a fact that seemed absolutely impossible to be true.

Oregon hosted Washington on Thursday night, and Walton was on the broadcast with Dave Pasch, who seems to alternate between completely exasperated by and sometimes entertained by Walton. Awful Announcing noted the exchange, which is equal parts amazing, awkward and strangely entertaining television. We begin with a casual mention of Ghostbusters, which is followed by Pasch not believing a word his broadcast partner is saying.

This continued as, you know, the game kept on going without them.