Bill Walton Praised LeBron James And Others For Speaking Out On Social Issues

02.18.18

Bill Walton has always been one of the NBA’s most colorful figures, both literally and figuratively. From his trademark tie-dye shirts to his stream-of-conscious in-game commentary, Walton never fails to entertain. He blessed us with a wonderful dose of the latter last Wednesday when ESPN tapped him to call the Celtics-Clippers game as part of their crossover initiative to mix and match NBA and NCAA broadcasters.

On Sunday, Walton attended a legends luncheon in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend, and in a speech to a crowd comprising numerous retired Hall-of-Famers, including Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Walton praised current superstars for their willingness to speak out on social justice issues like their predecessors.

He singled out LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry specifically, commending them for their courage to stand up and fight for equality, regardless of how they’ll be perceived.

