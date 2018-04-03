Getty Image

The Michigan Wolverines enter the 2018 NCAA Championship Game against the Villanova Wildcats as significant underdogs and it is easy to see why. John Beilein’s team needed a second half rally to overcome Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four and, after that happened, Villanova had no such trouble in zooming past No. 1 seed Kansas to snatch favorite status when it comes to cutting down the nets.

However, ESPN analyst and Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Walton sees more optimism from Michigan and, in a way only he could execute, Walton used the scenery in San Antonio to compare the maize and blue to Davy Crockett, William Travis and James Bowie … who died at The Alamo.

CHAMPIONSHIP MODE Bill Walton just unloaded the entire clip. "And then, there were the aardvarks." pic.twitter.com/5gRALwfhlb — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) April 3, 2018

As you can hear in the clip, Walton also made reference to various animals, including aardvarks, and the notion that the 7-footer was seen at the gates of the Alamo “before the dawn” reading The Gates of the Alamo by Stephen Harrigan is also endlessly entertaining. It is easy to see how Michigan would have no trouble finding motivation, as virtually every expert (and fan) evaluating the match-up picked Villanova to emerge victorious. Still, it takes a few leaps to make some of the comparisons that Walton went for and his personality shines through the choices.

Michigan may not beat Villanova in San Antonio on Monday evening and, if they fall short, virtually no one will be surprised. Bill Walton may be, though, and he had a bizarre and perfect way to share his views on the contest that should be required viewing before tip-off.