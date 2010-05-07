Bill Walton: Pau Gasol Is The Best Big Man In The NBA

If you didn’t read Howard Beck’s article in the New York Times yesterday on Bill Walton, then you missed out. After Walton left the airwaves two years ago owing to debilitating back pain, the League’s been without his colorful opinions for too long. Thankfully for us, he’s back, and better than ever. Of everything he said about the NBA, it’s his thoughts on Pau Gasol and Rajon Rondo that stuck out.

From Off the Dribble, the New York Times NBA blog:

Pau Gasol is the best big man in the N.B.A.: “By far. He is magnificent, in all aspects. He’s got remarkable skill, phenomenal grace, dignity, class. He is like David Robinson, in terms of his humanity and his personality. But his game is unique, because it’s 100 percent based on skill. There’s never any pushing, shoving. You win the championship when you have the best player, and the Lakers have that in Kobe â€” Kobe and LeBron are the two best players â€” and you have the best coach, Phil Jackson; and you dominate the paint. And that’s what Pau Gasol does. And he does it with his mind, his heart, his soul, his spirit and his incredible skill.” Rajon Rondo is the best point guard in the East: “Rondo is the best of them all. He does everything. He rebounds, he defends, he scores, he passes, he leads. And he’s really good in the biggest of games.” “He’s a complete game-changer. In a way, he’s a lot like Dennis Johnson, a lot like Magic Johnson. When Dennis and Magic came along, nobody had ever really played like that before. Totally unique, totally different games.”

While Rondo I totally agree with, I think the best big man in the NBA debate is not that cut and dry.

What do you think? Is Gasol the best big man in the NBA? Is Rondo the best point guard in the East?

