Bill Walton: Pau Gasol Is The Best Big Man In The NBA

If you didn’t read Howard Beck’s article in the New York Times yesterday on Bill Walton, then you missed out. After Walton left the airwaves two years ago owing to debilitating back pain, the League’s been without his colorful opinions for too long. Thankfully for us, he’s back, and better than ever. Of everything he said about the NBA, it’s his thoughts on Pau Gasol and Rajon Rondo that stuck out.
From Off the Dribble, the New York Times NBA blog:
Pau Gasol is the best big man in the N.B.A.: “By far. He is magnificent, in all aspects. He’s got remarkable skill, phenomenal grace, dignity, class. He is like David Robinson, in terms of his humanity and his personality. But his game is unique, because it’s 100 percent based on skill. There’s never any pushing, shoving. You win the championship when you have the best player, and the Lakers have that in Kobe â€” Kobe and LeBron are the two best players â€” and you have the best coach, Phil Jackson; and you dominate the paint. And that’s what Pau Gasol does. And he does it with his mind, his heart, his soul, his spirit and his incredible skill.”
Rajon Rondo is the best point guard in the East: “Rondo is the best of them all. He does everything. He rebounds, he defends, he scores, he passes, he leads. And he’s really good in the biggest of games.”
“He’s a complete game-changer. In a way, he’s a lot like Dennis Johnson, a lot like Magic Johnson. When Dennis and Magic came along, nobody had ever really played like that before. Totally unique, totally different games.”
While Rondo I totally agree with, I think the best big man in the NBA debate is not that cut and dry.
What do you think? Is Gasol the best big man in the NBA? Is Rondo the best point guard in the East?
-Rondo is the best PG in the EAST but not the league until next year when Rose becomes a beast
-Pau is very skilled but IDK about best in the league
I’d say Rondo is the best point guard in the East. In the Pau Gasol case it depends what you want in a big man. I am a Lakers fan and will admit that just in case i sound biased but it’s funny cause I was thinking about the Pau Gasol thing yesterday to myself. If i were starting a team would i rather have a Dwight Howard man-beast that dominates the boards and blocks/alters numerous shots, or would i rather have Pau Gasol who is arguably the most fundamentally sound big man in the game? I watch Lakers games often and sometimes I take for granted how good Gasol really is because i focus on his “soft” moments. Its a good argument either way, but if my life depended on it and I had to start a franchise between either Gasol or Howard I think i’d pick Howard just because of sheer dominance.
While arguments can be made, I think both statements are legit. Certainly, nothing outrageous.
Well who is the best big man in the NBA?
@ Student
Yeah thats kind of one of my issues as well.. I take his offense for granted and i tend to focus in on the “soft” moments as well..
A DOMINANT big man has to be just that; DOMINANT.. Domination isnt just about scoring tho its about HOW you score.. Would you be able to dominate if you werent intimidating in any sense?? Nah
You want your dominant post man to be down low SMASHING on foo’s and demoralizing them.. Pau doesnt do that.. think about how amped the home team gets after a dunk..
So from a talent/skill aspect YES Gasol is the best big man in the league.. and his skills are on a higher display in our offense.. best passing big man, runs the court the best, ambidextrious, reliable J, big, strong hands with a soft touch.. Problem is all this is on offense..
So from a DOMINANT physicality standpoint id say Dwight Howard brings more intimidation and a sense of domination to the table.. You think people are afraid to drive on Gasol or Howard??
And i want people AFRAID of bringing that shit into our kitchen.. In todays GUARD league all you want from your bigman is 15/10 and plenty of intimidation to keep foo’s out the paint..
And i truly miss Bill Walton’s commentary
Dude was too funny.. but it was in a smart way.. you had to really catch his sarcasm and if you did you’d realize he said the most outrageous shit lol
@ Yep
My vote would still go to Tim Duncan..
Physical enough with his board play and defense and offensively sound enough with his fundamentals and good passing..
When Timmay gets going its like watching a big man clinic.. he’ll blocks shots, hit cutters out of double teams, grab boards in traffic and hit bankers all day..
Unfortunately dude is 34-35.. you want to see a DOMINANT big man on both sides of the ball?? Watch Timmay in the early 2000’s.. he even used to dunk lol
I really started to like Bill’s commentary too…it took a while to realize that most of the stuff he said was him being sarcastic. After that, I got his humor and he was hilarious!
But as far as Gasol, that’s another Lakers snub. No way he should’ve been dropped to 3rd Team. He’s second-team at the very LEAST. How can you be a top two center in the league and be on the THIRD TEAM?
*not “center”, I meant “big man”.*
being the best PG in the east is like being the worlds tallest midget.
As for Pau being the best big man in the L…. he could be, like people have said, he doesn’t DOMINATE like Howard, but he’s definitely better with the ball in his hand, his whole game is about skill and technique instead of power, hes like a big man version of Kobe, whereas Dwight is like a big man version of LeBron.
Pretty easy to disagree with both of Bill Walton’s drug induced assessments. Pau is really fundamentally skilled, but not the most fundamentally skilled big man left in the play offs, let alone in the league. He doesn’t bring that extra edge with toughness, etc…so if his skills aren’t the best, and he’s 100% skills, how can he therefore be the best? Doesn’t make sense, but he’s absolutely great in the role he is in. If Bynum wasn’t a flipping between bust and beast on a day to day basis (cept in playoffs, he’s a bust full time) then it would probably cover Pau’s softness, and it would be easy to consider Billyboy’s claims.
Rondo, I ain’t even going to beat that dead horse. Jameer Nelson has probably been the best point guard in the East during the play offs, and Rose was probably the best during the season. Orlando has won probably 2-3 games purely because Jameer has stepped his game up and had dominating streaks.
I think Pau is near the top, but everything that Walton said about him applies to Dirk as well, and much more. Dirk has to carry much more of the Mavs’ offense than Pau does in LA, and of course, he’s never had another dominant player around him like Pau has right now.
Just as importantly, Dirk’s the best big man in crunch time. Because of his mid-range game and insane range, you can hand Dirk the ball at the top of the elbow with 5 secs left on the shot clock, and there are about 10 different ways he can kill you. There aren’t many guys you can say that about, and almost no seven-footers. Not to mention he’s a MUCH better FT shooter than Pau.
How could you not agree that Pau is the best?!? He’s always overlooked because of Kobe. Think about it, he gets his quiet 20 and 10 90% of the time! He passes and blocks. Don’t get me wrong, Dwight is equally as awesome but can’t do the little things Pau does! Dwight is all power while Pau brings to the table everything else you need in a complete player! Remember last years Finals?!?
Bill Walton knows what he’s talking about. I know this sounds outrageousâ€”just as some of his declarations seem to (remember when he once claimed Horry was perhaps the best defensive player in the game at that time? Not as far off the mark as you might think)â€”but I’m not sure I’d take any center over Bill Walton in his pre-injury prime. That’s right, even over the other Bill. His understanding of the game combined with his skill set was astonishing. Walton says some things that go against the grain in an exaggerative way that counters the tryanny of the status quo (“By far”), but his contrarianism is valuable as long as you consider his words versus kneejerkingly dimissing them. He reminds me of Armond White in that respect.
Rondo /is/ the best point guard, in the truest sense of the position, right now. And Gasol is certainly in the discussion for best big man in the game. Walton is always going to favor skilled big men over destructive beasts like Howard but such bias is justified by an understanding of what it takes to win. Sure, Gasol needs Kobe, but Kobe also needs Gasol. I’m not sure WHAT Howard needs. You get the sense that Howard is going to play like he plays. Orlando’s done a good job of surrounding him with three-point shooters that unclog the middle, but can you see him teaming with a particular player with whom he has “championship” chemistry? I don’t.
By the way, I detest the Lakers.
No problem with Big Bill’s assessments. Nuthin really outrageous. Because KG and Tim are in the twilight of their careers and Dwight’s offensive game still consists of dunking, Pau is the best when he turns it on and top 3 when he just plays his game. What I like about dude now is that he don’t back down from opponents. Game 2 vs Utah, casually goes off for 22 and 15 and was in Boozer’s face late in the game, gettin that tech. For a legit 7 footer, he’s got great ball handling and gotta be the best passing big man in the league
@ Kermit – normally, I would agree, but Pau listed as a forward and I don’t think Pau can bump off Lebron, Durant, Melo or Dirk. He’s where he should be. Chris Bosh might have a beef cuz he put up better numbers in everything except assists than Tim and played only 7 less games, but Tim got the spot, but if Manu doesn’t go Mike on the league in the last 2 months, Spurs would be watchin the playoffs from home too.
As for Rondo being the best point out east, I’d still take Rose. Rondo’s a great distributor and defender but I look at who he gets to pass it to and he gets to take risks on defense cuz he got KG, Sheed, Perkins behind him if he misses on a steal attempt. He’s good, but I like the HUGE improvements Rose made this season offensively. Dude added a jumper and a floater and gets to the hole WHENEVER he wants. And Rondo does too, but can you really leave Ray or Pierce or KG to help? Rose has all eyez on him and he still slithers in and finishes over shotblockers
@control
Jameer Nelson? Really!? Enough with the blind Celtics hate. Your really reaching dude. Granted jameer has been good in the playoffs, but its really not even close. Nelson is a better shooter…. and that’s it. Seriously, have you watched Rondo in these playoffs? Gtfoh with that nonsense
andy
You watched Jameer? The guy almost won two games for Orlando against the Cats by himself when Dwight was spending time watching from the bench. The guy has really stepped it up during the play offs, he’s averaging over 22pts. So, in the context of the playoffs, yes, he’s been better than Rondo, who has had maybe one really outstanding game?
Hell, Rose was TEARING shit up in the playoffs, he was doing a fuck tun more than Rondo can even think about.
The statement about gasol is the first thing i can recall him saying that wasn’t outrageous and is mostly true.
I dunno if i’d say “best”, b/c that entails a lot of things, but he is easily the most skilled. i didn’t think that was up for debate since it’s so obvious; gasol is way ahead of anyone else in terms of skill for a big man. he’s smarter as well. Most bigs (dwight) juts get by on physical attributes, and a lot seem like they barely even know how to play the sport.
Rondo- i can’t believe he used the words “rondo” and “lead” in the same sentence. He’s a very good player, but seems like a complete asshole and douche and the kind of guy people only put up with because he’s good. I can’t see anyone getting along with him, even his teammates.
I would take Rondo over Rose any day of the week. I don’t think he’s quite as good as Williams, Paul or Nash but he’s pretty close. As far as Gasol vs. Howard it’s apples and oranges. Depends on what you want/need from a big man and who you pair them with.
Even though I don’t want to agree, I can still see where Bill is coming from with all that comments. Mainly because… well he used to be in the NBA, and he’s more likely knows the game better than we do.
I think Bill is talking in regards to winning. People look at players like C.P. and DRose and see great players. Bill is talking in terms of pieces for a championship team. Rondo and Gasol both take a lot of pressure of the other players around them. They can carry the load when needed, play defense, and do the little things. I think I could come up with some other players that might fit the same mold on championship teams, but I cant really argue with his chioces.
Gasol has been the best big man for like 3 years now. Duncan hasn’t been anywhere near the level he was earlier in his career. I remember when Duncan’s bank shot was the deadliest shot in the NBA, but that was 4 or 5 years ago back in his prime. Gasol owns Duncan more times than not now and has for a while.
Howard is the only challenger to Gasol and this may be the year he shows that his mix of athleticism and improved skill set have surpassed Gasol repertoire
thats ridiculous. when healthy, Chris Bosh is a better player, more dominant, more Skilled.
if he had been healthy, he would have made 3rd team over Pau any day.
Of course, Walton will obviously pick a Laker and a Celtic.
He played in Boston and still bleeds green after all these years. He’s also come to appreciate the Lakers org because his son plays there.