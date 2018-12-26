Bill Walton Crashed Steve Kerr And Luke Walton’s Press Conferences Before Warriors-Lakers

12.25.18 2 hours ago


Getty Image

While the NBA takes center stage for more than 10 hours on Christmas Day, the headline battle of the 2018 edition is the face-off between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. With all due respect to some of the other match-ups (most notably the game featuring the Sixers and Celtics), the primetime Western Conference dual has all the makings of an intriguing contest, with LeBron James facing off against the reigning two-time champions.

Still, another subplot emerged even before tip-off, as Hall of Fame big man and ESPN analyst Bill Walton crashed the pre-game press conference of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. For good measure, he did so in Lakers attire to support his son, Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

Kerr, as always, was a good sport about the entire thing and Walton also managed to make a notable appearance at his son’s pre-game availability. After all, it is hard to miss the 7-footer.

Bill Walton is known as a quirky personality on the air and this entire performance is very on-brand for him. Regardless, he left no wiggle room as to who he was supporting in this particular spot and Walton won’t be the only one rooting for the visiting underdogs when Lakers-Warriors (finally) tips off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#LA Lakers
TAGSBILL WALTONGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLA LAKERSLUKE WALTONSTEVE KERR

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP