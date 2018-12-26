



While the NBA takes center stage for more than 10 hours on Christmas Day, the headline battle of the 2018 edition is the face-off between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. With all due respect to some of the other match-ups (most notably the game featuring the Sixers and Celtics), the primetime Western Conference dual has all the makings of an intriguing contest, with LeBron James facing off against the reigning two-time champions.

Still, another subplot emerged even before tip-off, as Hall of Fame big man and ESPN analyst Bill Walton crashed the pre-game press conference of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. For good measure, he did so in Lakers attire to support his son, Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

Steve Kerr responds to a question from Bill Walton during pregame presser: “You used to wear a Warriors shirt when you walked in here. Can’t speak to the enemy.” Walton: “I’m a proud Dad.” pic.twitter.com/b7lt1BBxtc — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 25, 2018

Kerr, as always, was a good sport about the entire thing and Walton also managed to make a notable appearance at his son’s pre-game availability. After all, it is hard to miss the 7-footer.

Bill Walton is known as a quirky personality on the air and this entire performance is very on-brand for him. Regardless, he left no wiggle room as to who he was supporting in this particular spot and Walton won’t be the only one rooting for the visiting underdogs when Lakers-Warriors (finally) tips off.