It’s now been 19 years and counting since Tom Izzo’s Michigan State team won an NCAA championship, as the Spartans fell to Texas Tech in their Final Four matchup over the weekend. Before the loss, Izzo did some reflecting on his career, and admitted that securing that elusive second title would give him “validation” as a coach.

“I’d say they’re right,” Izzo told the Detroit Free Press of fans who say he needs to win another title. “Because I need to validate it for me. I don’t need to validate it for them. I have my own goals. And I have my own aspirations of what I want to do.”

Winning multiple titles as a college head coach is incredibly difficulty, especially when the postseason consists of a handful of sudden death matchups. That’s why what Florida did, winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, is such an incredible feat. But Billy Donovan, who coached those Gator teams to their two titles, had a very different perspective when he was asked about Izzo’s comments, and whether that second title gave him a sense of validation.