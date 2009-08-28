Billy King: “Allen never made the people around him better”

While I can understand after spending 10 seasons in the front office that former Sixers GM Billy King has a thing or two to say about Allen Iverson, but this just seems to be putting the future first ballot Hall of Famer on blast. Definitely not the kind of endorsement you want from your former boss when you’re currently unemployed:
“Allen never made the people around him better in the first place, because it’s always about Allen,” King told the Observer. “Everything is about Allen, and it can’t all be about Allen at this point in his career. He’s no longer that intimidating figure who can just blow by everybody. So he’s got to do other things, and I’m not sure he will.”
King believes Iverson is so conditioned to a certain mindset that it’s too late, at 34, for him to re-invent himself.
“(Iverson’s) personality is to say, ‘I can still do this. I can take all the shots and stay out late and do everything I did in my 20s,'” King described. “He needs to get to the foul line (to be effective) and if that doesn’t work, he’ll be very quick to yell at the referees for not giving him calls.”
I would have to disagree with King though, and say that Iverson would make the people around him better. While it might not show up in the stat sheet quite the same way as playing alongside Steve Nash or Jason Kidd, Iverson was able to make Eric Snow look like a legit NBA starting point guard for years.
Regardless of what team he ends up on, do you think Iverson will be a positive impact on the team?
Source: The Charlotte Observer
yeah. and made george lynch and tyrone hill look like a force in the front court.
one of the few smart things Billy King has ever said
Hell maybe King knows somehting about him we don’t. I never imagined Iverson to act like this so late in his career but maybe that’s why he’s still unemployed. With that said if I was a GM I’d hire Allen in a heart beat. Off the top of my head theres at least 5 to 6 startng guards he’s light years better than.
It is not Iverson’s responsibility to make the other players better. It is the responsibility of said player and the coaching staff. Coaches are the ones to work on developing the skills needed by the players and coming up with a system that utilizes the strengths of a player and minimizes their weaknesses. After all, wasn’t Larry Brown supposed to be the teacher, the one who gets players to play the right way. How about the other players putting in the work that Iverson did to get as good as he was? He took them to the Finals and even won a road game in those Finals, how much more could he have done for the other guys. He can’t shoot the ball for them, he can’t defend their man for them…maybe Billy King should have put better talent around him.
Everyone knows the guy is flawed, and he wouldn’t work on a lot of teams, but Iverson took a team with virtually no other scoring to the Finals. You simply can’t discount that. Hard to say what King’s agenda is here.
I don’t think you know more about basketball than Billy King. If he says AI did not make people around him better, i think AI did not make people around him better.
@Maynard: And that’s the difference, you can’t balance an otherwise good team with Iverson on it. The only team that could have gotten to the Finals was one where Iverson was the primary, secondary and tertiary scoring option and everyone else was a solid defender. Allen didn’t have to worry about his man beating him to the basket with Ty Hill and Mutombo there.
Billy is speaking the truth here. Iverson never matured, he just became an older version of the same guy from 96. Kobe made himself into a different player as he got older. Just as effective (if not moreso), but did the things that he was able to do and scaled back on those he couldn’t.
That is just throwing dude under the bus. While there is “some” legitimacy to his words, it seems as he is trying to make his words law …and they ain’t.
Iverson is always going to be a perception player. For instance Jerome James isn’t really looked at as anything but horrible so that is census is pretty much law. For Iverson though, you will have to many on different sides of the coin.
For me he has made players better and still can be a valuable “starting” member of a squad. I feel some players you come to a team that are around to build, and some players like Iverson you build around.
sounds like something he got something personal aganist AI to me
@LaMont – it’s called passing and court vision. That’s what makes teammates better. That’s why he’s stuck being a midget 2 guard, because no one wants their pg taking 20 shots per game. King’s dead on here, but yes, like many other people said, he could’ve done his job MUCH better (Hellen Keller could’ve too. God Billy King sucked…)
WOW! Billy King drafted & traded for a bunch a num-nuts and expected them to flourish with A.I.?! He made Aaron Mckie a somebody, Got Mutumbo to the finals, helped Larry Hughes get a huge payday, also kept the Nuggets steady in ’07 when Carmelo went Floyd Mayweather on the Knicks.
True there has only been few moments when he was able to be the true PG and dish the ball. But he’s a incredible player. If you know you can drop 25-35 a night majority of the time if “given the chance to” why won”t you?! Kobe gets called a ball hog at times but let him rip off 50 to 60 everyday for a week and its magical. But A.I. wants to run the show (which he can) drop a little 27 3 reb 6ast 2 to game and he gets the bad end of the stick because he doesn’t make others better.
There is no way Kobe made those chumps better. Its a great core. Riddle me this which squad would you take…Gasol, Odom, Fisher, & Bynum compared to Geiger, Lynch, Mckie, Snow in their prime?! Or Melo, Camby, Atkins, Klezia…or Hamilton, Wallace, McDyess, and whomever in Detroit… I rest my case.
George Lynch is still gettin’ paid with the Genotism commericial! If it wasn’t for Allen Iverson we would have never gotten to see Lynch’s acting skills!
@LaMount, you’re a fucking Idiot. King was not saying AI is supposed to make them better by being them, all that asshole had to do was pass to them when they were WIDE OPEN. Instead he took shots.
@the Natural
You are Naturally also a fucking idiot like your friend LaMont. any moment now The real Tyrone should be posting something about AI being the greatest player ever because he’s a 6ft scorer.
@Chicagorilla…are you serious?! Even in a pick up game at rucker would you dish it to a wide open Eric snow?!
@The Natural – since when does Floyd Mayweather get into slap fights?
also, he didn’t do ANYTHING for Hughes. It was a good year on the Wizards that got him overpaid by Cleveland.
Let’s be real too, AI’s run off more than a few teammates by not being able to play nice. That’s why he’s a nightmare. Nerdirty hit it DEAD ON in #6.
Billy Queen should just keep his comments to himself
“He needs to get to the foul line (to be effective) and if that doesn’t work, he’ll be very quick to yell at the referees for not giving him calls.”
Exactly. And the refs, for one reason or another, bowed to this in the 2001 conference finals. Wonder why.
@The Natural – I wouldn’t want Snow taking shots, but Snow was a damn good defensive PG in his day and a decent distributor. You know why they had to get/play him (and didn’t care that he couldn’t shoot?) CUZ AI TOOK EVERY SHOT, NEVER PASSED, AND COULDN’T/WOULDN’T PLAY POINT LIKE A NORMAL PERSON.
Know why his teams never did anything other than the 1 year they went to the Finals? Cuz he’s a matchup NIGHTMARE for his own team on D. Ya, he may get 2 steals per, but he’s also getting OWNED by his guy, who normally had about 4 inches and 30 pounds on him to do whatever he wanted with. That was worth it for a solid decade, but at this point, if he won’t adapt, he needs to just call it a career.
A.I. is one of the greatest players. If he’s a SG why does he have to make others better?! Thats the PG job to pass to the best/open player. If A.I. can create his own shot and get buckets you know you’ll keep him on the floor at all times. Its obvious you don’t know ish about B_ball.
first off…if i were a gm..i would give ai a shot..the fact the grizzles are interested..they need to sell tix and they are hurting for money..he would bring people to the seats and not just when kb, bron and wade come to town. i kinda worry by dec that at his age they are so far out of it by xmas ..will he be bored and be a locker room cancer..that is the only draw back. he was kinda problems in detroit but i will throw that out that it was a bad fit all the way around!
It has got to be something personal!!!
@Chicagorilla,
Yeah i’m a fucking idiot, as in the idiot fucking your mom’s, your girl, and your freak nasty cousin. Passing the ball to a teammate doesn’t make him better if he doesn’t have the talent or motivation to work on his game so that he can be an effective offensive option. And Iverson does pass the ball, those quick to point out his assist totals need to realize that in order for him to get an assist the person he passes to has to make the shot.
@Celts Fan,
Heard your mom is a Milf so she can get it too but same thing as I told the Chitown assclown, you cna have Barbara Wawa court vision (that’s 20/20) and pass the ball out the wazoo but if you rman can’t put it in the ocean you’re not making him better. what will make him better is putting in the work before and after practice, during the offseason, to become a more effective option on the offensive end. and oh yeah how’d that Stephon thing work out baby?
So in closing to any other talking that “passing makes your teammates better” talk; the regular season games is for winning not giving jabronis time to fix they broke jumper or try NBA2K moves in real life. they need to hit the gym in the offseason and stay after practice with the coaches to work on that shit. Peace fam.
Wow…. Sad but true
@The Natural
Stop defending this guy. Seriously, I’m so happy his career is done with and guys with similar talent like Louis Williams and Brandon Jennings should learn from this. I think Jennings will but L.Williams and Bayless are done after this season.
I just watched Iverson play his first regular season pro game on NBAtv (pretty cool how they are showing everyone’s first game, you guys should check it out) and Iverson scored 30pts by ball hogging. Sure it looked cool and I even saw him full court check Elliot Perry a couple times which was impressive, but he also ignored Jerry Stackhouse (who was runner up for ROTY the previous season scoring nearly 20ppg),Derrick Coleman (who was still in decent shape at the time) and Clearance Weatherspoon (who avg 20ppg a couple seasons before that).
Those guys were not happy either. Take a look at their faces as Iverson launched shot after shot.
So is he to blame for the Only offense A.I. in the late 90s early 2000s? He carried the team. Name one player to carry a team LIKE THAT to the playoffs year in & out.
True he is not the same player he was lets say 01 and I do believe he needs to change his game a lot to adapt to todays game but when you throw him under the bus for your shortcomings (Mr.King) thats f’ed up all around.
Just because this year was a down year for A.I. (which wasn”t his fault at all) people wanna bandwagon and dump him. Its unfortunate but alot of people should pay respect. Billups is a great PG it took him manys years but he is a great PG. A.I. got traded in to a flawed watered down situation. I still don’t understand that trade. They knew what they were gettin” but didn’t let him play his way.
@The Natural – I get your point, but our point is that, at 5’10”, the only reason he’s been stuck playing the 2 and being a nightmare defensively for his own team is cuz he can’t/won’t do the things needed of a PG (even a scoring/combo PG like Jameer or Mo.) Kobe’s a 2 also and finds a way to get his teammates easy looks (and yes, that was painful to type anything positive about that bottom-lip jutting mongaloid.) I lived in Philly for 5 years during his absolute apex. He was the best show in town BY FAR and I loved watching him play, but it doesn’t change the fact that he was given a special set of circumstances/offensive “system” to run his team. This was perfectly fine as he was cementing his status as a top 50 all time player (though he still didn’t make guys better,) but now, he thinks he can/should still do that and won’t adapt.
If he’d accept a 6th man role on a contendor, they’d be renaming the 6th man trophy after him within 5 years. Instead, it seems like he’s destined to end up playing out his last year(s) on a bad team doing things his way, defiant til the end. Legacies are something for the media to worry about; most athletes don’t care too too much about theirs, but it just doesn’t seem like a fitting end for a man who, in his prime, was an absolute force of nature.
yeah i’m back , we all agree that AI is not a 1 but a two correct? if we all agree on that then do we all agree that it is the point guard as the floor general, coach on the floor who is responsible for setting up his teammates to where they can be effective within the offensive scheme? If so then we all have to agree that the responsibility of making his teammates better even if it comes down to passing and court vision (which it doesn’t) does not fall on AI. Taht’s my time fols thanks for coming out get home safe God Bless and good night.
lamont and natural you guys are wrong its the best player job to make teammates better.
natural
got mutombo to the finals?? wasnt mutombo the one that made that team decent? grabbing all those iverson misses. and ONE decent playoff run is all the man had. hell doc , me , austin , doug and lakeshow coulda made at least the east finals those years.
philly stayed the same when he left, denver got better when he left , detroit got worse when he came in and now no one wants him.
@Lamont,
Oh shit, you are the real Tyrone. You clearly are the asshole on the basketball court that has no game at all and can never come to play on the grown men court with the real ball players. You come decked out in your Jordan or Iverson gear from head to toe fresh off the footlocker rack, with about 47 headbands and arm bands. with the look of the legit Jagaloon who has to play with the grade school kids on the far court because everyone on the real court wants to whip your ass for calling offensive fouls and palming violations.
Billy King’s right. Iverson’s been like that his whole career and everybody took up for him. Nobody’s drinking Iverson’s kool-aid anymore.
@ Ian,
who makes the best player better? how did he get to be the best player? i can pass you the ball all day long but if you have no moves , a broke jumper you gonna stay having no moves and a broke jumper until you put the work in and regular season games is not the time to be doing that. you need to do it before and after practice and in the offseason with the coaches, that’s what coaches are for. Iverson can’t coach a center because he is not a center and may not be familiar with a center’s role. and he wasn’t necessarily their best player, best scorer yes bu tnot best player, Aaron Mckie had a better all around game than Iverson, he could dribble, pass, shoot decent, not great but decent and he was a much better defender. don’t confuse best scorer with best player as the media has trained many to do. and why is everyone giving coaches a free pass, i thought it was their job to make players better.
@LaMont
The reason why he needs to make them better even as a SG is because that Jackass always has the ball just the same as a PG. If you are the man on the team and continue to hold the ball only to get your own shot, then you are not helping the team. You are helping yourself.
Anyway, if it wasn’t for Snow running the offense instead of Iverson, Iverson wouldn’t have gotten that MVP.
Billy King should just shut his pie hole…
Checking out all the A.I. Videos, with King giving out comments about A.I. back in the days, he was praising A.I. for his scoring, which is also the same reason they had eric snow in the same back court as he’s in. A.I. is born to shoot the lights out. it’s Snow’s responsibility to distribute the ball. A.I. made all of those players relevant, and it’s the same reason why they took off all those players who wants a piece of the ball off him because Iverson wants the offense by himself, the only problem he’s having now which hasn’t registered in A.I.’s mind is that he’s getting old, and should start riding shotgun with another scorer, let’s just say D-Wade…
What happened in Detroit was Detroit’s problem, not his… bfore you take on a player, they scout them first, they know that A.I. needs the ball to create opportunities to himself, unlike Rip Hamilton that can’t create jack shit (ala Allan Houston).
A.I. should take his show to NY where he’d be the Primary Scorer in an open court game that i know he’d love to play. :) or Charlotte, atleast he’d still be the star there.
Gotta give him love, because all those moves you’re seeing from PGs of today, came from him.
show a li’l respect the answer,
a player no matter how good he is, can only flourish on a system he’s accustomed to. :)
just like Pau in Memphis before he got traded. he can score but it didn’t matter, ‘coz dude can’t carry a team on his own.
Or like how Kobe can’t exist without a good big man by his side. he’d get his points, but championship? i don’t think so.
Or how Pierce didn’t Matter before KG and Jesus, ‘coz he can’t be the only threat in his team. he needs others to take the gorilla off his back.
The one who epitomized hip-hop in the NBA. The Swagger, The Heart of a Warrior, all that defines him.
That’s why it’s sad to know that nobody nabbed him yet.
Its just foul. To bust his hump for 82 games (give or take) given 110% to a lousy team that always seem to give you lames. A washed up Webber? A should”ve been better Stackhouse? A about to retire D.Coleman? Seriously? These guys are in the NBA!!! Not the anually summer league at your community park or your 4on4 company league. Kats would kill to be in their position. If you asked me he added years to these kats careers. I would love to be a SF with a suspect jumper, weak handle, and off centered post moves while collectin’ 5-6 mil a year with 7.6 Pts 6Reb 3ast averages.
lamont
thank u then for proving my point if you are considering mckey the sixers best player in iversons prime then man is no superstar like many like to call him. and chicagorilla is right if you cant get your teammates open shots and easy layups dont hog the damn ball.
mellmeister
i gotta give u a big GOH with the gasol comment he got those scrubs homecourt in the playoffs and tell me who was memphis second best player?
Billy king never made the sixers better!!! lmao
but seriously, it hurts to say that, but he is right to some degree. but i really dont know what his agenda is. he could’ve said it different, not sounding that bad.
@ian
I think the sixers had an even better record with theo ratliff that season than with mutombo, but i agree with you that they would’nt have made the finals without him.
and this coming from a … theo ratliff fan? jesus, that shit gets embarassing sometimes.
@26 The Natural
“Name one player to carry a team LIKE THAT to the playoffs year in & out.”
LeBron James!!!!!!!!!
Hehehehe! :)
Aron are you seriously saying King is putting AI on blast?? Really?? Putting someone on “blast” is when you put something out there about someone we didn’t already know.
EVRYTHING King said we already knew. And so does every GM. That’s why he is out of work. Not for something King says in August. STOP making excuses for this guy.
He said himself that he’s gonna come back this year and play like “the AI of the mid 90’s”. Which means “I still want to be the 1st, second, and third option on offense”. If he’d stop thinking this is 2001 and say something like “I just want to help a team win” or “I can be 6th man of the year” he might have a job.
RAFA
LOL
even i cant bring myself to post that theo line.
and this coming from a spurs fan (that one is true).
So Billy King says AI didn’t make other players better.
Billy King put together a starting 5 of Snow, McKie, Lynch and Mutombo for Allen Iverson. After reading the names of 3 of the 4 starters he gave AI, nobody even gives a flying fuck who was on the bench. AI took that bullshit team to the Finals, let King keep his job a lot longer than he should have, and now he’s blasting AI?
Who da fuck hired King since he got fired? NOBODY.
That dude didn’t make any team better, King is just being a bitch
WOW! Thank you…George W. Kush!!! I can rest now.
Only issue with A.I. now is he is 34 and its a young guys league. I believe it would be a perfect situation to go to Charlotte or Memphis to add a kick to their teams.
A.I. is great. No one can do it alone.
King comment has some truth to it, but, King needs to be real AI impact came from the way he played the game, leaving it all on the floor, thats how he carried that 01 team to the finals an beat LA in LA with a Prime shaq an Kobe at the top of there games as a duo, when the whole sports world was predicting sweep. King just throwin salt a little, maybe if he got AI some more help things would be different right now.
after 2001 season. have u ever heard d name of snow, lynch, mckie, geiger,tyrone hill, theo ratliff, todd mcCulloch a very relevant player other by their trade. all iverson hater i’m a fucking basketball asshole i you could tell me 1 great season of the above mention guy. have a great year after 2001 season
I thin Lamont and the Natural are a little confused about making players around them better. Simply passing the ball does not make teammates better.
Passing a player the ball when they are in a position to fail (ie in a double team or big man at mid court where he is bound to turn it over)does nothing to make them better BUT getting them the ball when they are in a position to score (ie hitting a shooter up in his sweet spot or hitting a big man up in transition where all he has to do is flush the ball) helps make them better
plus a young tim thomas, and his half flight brother larry hughes whom nobody ever recognize after thier draft day
plus a young tim thomas, and his half flight brother larry hughes whom nobody ever recognize after thier draft day.