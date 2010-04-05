Black Like Me: What Duke vs. Butler means for the face of basketball

When it comes to sports, I am a certified and admitted racist.
White people play golf and hockey … Black people run track and play basketball … Europeans play soccer … Africans run marathons … Asians play badminton … Latinos play baseball … The Winter Olympics were probably invented so White people had more sports to dominate…
These are the things I was taught as a kid, the things that I confirmed as I grew into being able to watch and understand sports on my own. And while obviously I could recognize the exceptions to the rules and appreciate the diversity in every sport without seeing things in such black-and-white terms, some lessons don’t go away. To this day, I’m prone to root for NFL teams with Black coaches and/or Black quarterbacks, and perk up during a Major League Baseball game when one of the few Black men is up to bat or pitching.
Naturally, the racism extends to basketball. Way before White Men Can’t Jump, I was taught that White men could shoot. And if there was any brotha who preferred the ’80s Boston Celtics over the “Showtime” Lakers, or Duke to the Georgetown Hoyas, it was nobody I was raised around.
Tonight’s NCAA national championship game will be a watershed moment for sports racists like myself. When Duke and Butler tip-off with up to five White players on the court, it’s going to be like Glory Road in reverse. Hoosiers. but if the big bad Black team from the city was watching the state title game from the stands while Hickory High played its crosstown rivals from East Hickory. (And don’t get it twisted, Hoosiers was as much a movie about race as Rocky.)
Over the weekend, as Duke put the finishing coat on its Final Four win over West Virginia, I talked about it with some White colleagues. Did this mean anything? Does this say anything about the current state of the college game, or of basketball itself? Is this going to be a moment that, years from now, is credited with sparking a ressurection of the joked-about-but-kinda-true dying White American basketball player? I thought about the thousands of White kids who will have this Duke/Butler game as one of their earliest basketball memories, and what it will mean that so many of the players on the court look like them. I thought about that guy in Georgia who’s trying to start up an All-White basketball league, and whether this lends credence to his theory that “White basketball” (fundamentals, shooting, strategy over athleticism, etc.) is still the right basketball.
But that’s probably going too far. If anything, I think Duke/Butler just confirms what myself and other writers at Dime have been saying all season — that parity in college basketball is real. You don’t need to have a crew of ridiculous athletes like ’96 Kentucky or ’06 UConn to make a run at a national championship. You don’t need two or even one Lottery pick on the roster. A team full of guys like West Virginia’s Devin Ebanks — 6-9, long, multi-positional, can jump out of the gym — is not necessarily more valuable than a team full of guys like Duke’s Jon Scheyer. The fact that Duke and Butler and Cornell and St. Mary’s can not just win games in the NCAA Tournament, but win games convincingly against more athletic (i.e. Black) teams just proves that it truly is anybody’s ballgame in college.
Will this translate to the NBA? Will guys like David Lee and Troy Murphy pop up on more rosters? Will college players like Scheyer Brian Zoubek and Butler’s Gordon Hayward and Matt Howard use this year’s Big Dance to propel themselves — and maybe even a new perception of the White ballplayer — to a different place in the League? Possibly.
But only if they kill it in the pre-draft combine tests.
I think it goes to show that no matter what the team’s racial make up, chemistry and teamwork are still major components in the college game. In the nba superstars and talent play a bigger role since the playoffs are a 7 game series. I would have rather seen Kentucky and other talented teams in the championship but since I love the game I’ll still watch…
u forgot latinos dominate boxing too… and we are creeping up on basketball! lol…on a serious note this was a very good article.
I think that this was one of the most racist diatribes that I have ever read. Why does race have to be an issue? The fact that you assume that black athletes are more athletic is just racist. While you may have stats to support your claim, the same can be said about many other subjects. Could I for one state that whites are smarter as they make well above blacks on every test? Yes, there are facts to back me up. Would I make this claim? No, I would not because I am not a bigot. Learn to accept yourself as you, and not part of a race that you must compare to others. You will be happier in the long term, and not put out garbage like this.
i’m not for states, so i have a bit of different pov on your racial issues. but as far as i can see from magazines, movies, books etc… if some white dude said he is racist when it comes to sports and that he said he roots for white coaches/players, i bet big chuck of media there would flag him as kkk or something similar. like i’ve said, all i know about your situations right now is from different types of media but to me it looks like you have double standards in usa. on other hand, i salute you austin, for being man enough and admit that.
i must say, its easier for us who didn’t have all those racial issues to root for people or teams we really like. i think magic is best pg of all time, because he is, and as a white dude, i might say kidd or nash or who ever is better. on other hand, i think that bird is best sf, not because he was white, but because he gave all he had and had winning mentality etc. (and i’m a laker fan, so that says how much i respect bird).
great article btw :)
Haha. Ever notice every time a black basketball pro sees that a white player is guarding him, you can see his eyes light up like a slot machine that hit the jackpot…?
Anyway, think most of us are racists when it comes to sports, no matter how much we hate to admit it. Another good one, AB.
I’m indifferent about the article. Part of me enjoys your transparency and freedom to be real with the readers. However, the other part of me wishes you had acknowledged you racism (which you did) then admitted and corrected your thinking in light of a newer paradigm. I remember when a “black quarterback” was as taboo as a white “rapper” but time reveals that it wasn’t the lack of pigment that caused the disparity, it was the lack of opportunity.
I think a lot of people at Dime are racist like that. Look at all the white players that are disrespected here (Manu “LeBron would have broken his hand” Ginobili, Scalabrine, Bonner, Swift, and more I’m forgetting right now).
The Jazz used to be the whitest team in the NBA. Now it’s probably the Pacers.
Prejudiced is a much better word than racist. There are other people who are also racists and you don’t want to put yourself in the same category. Even if you put “when it comes to sports”.
@sh!tfaced ahahahaha that is true, that happens to me also lol
Really?! Racism died in 08 when we got Obama, people need to get the f*ck over color.
Self-hating white guys skulking the halls of Slam and Dime.
Yes,prejudiced is the applicable term here.I,for one,can’t wait for the Nyets new owner to clean house by bringing in Duke’s head coach and hell,the 2010 NCAA champs along with him,(whomever that may be!)-aye aye aye…….
nah this doesnt mean anything…all it means is that these players have been playing together for a longer period of time…the black players usually go to the NBA sooner…i mean how many underclassmen are starting on these teams…
I dont see color no matter what team or player I’m rooting for (Lakers KB and Luke are my favs). The adult team I coach has latino’s, blacks, a middle easterner and me the white coach. I was raised in So Cal and my father always taught me that it doesn’t matter what color you are; if the dude is green and can still hold his own, no matter what task is @ hand then it doesnt matter and shouldnt matter. I never had experienced it until I started coaching here, it was like the black coaches didnt want the white boy stealing all the stars (I do my own recruiting) nor did they wanna see a white boy stand up to them. I do give you props for being honest though.
It’s sad the amount of racism in the black community towards white players. I played college basketball and I had to deal with being the only white starter on the team, playing the 2 guard no less. If people don’t start calling the black community out on these stereotypes it will only seed further resentment in young black males. Instead of popping your racist jersey, try bridging the gap and try appreciating every player regardless of color. Because after what Duke did two of the most athletic teams in the tourney, WV and Baylor, people shouldn’t judge a college basketball player by skin color in this day and age. If you keep going down this road, people will be allowed to be racist in return and bring up other aspects of college like graduation rates among black players, which won’t help anything.
I’ve actually read Black Like Me, and I think it’s an excellent book. If you enjoy those types of books, you might learn something from a booked called Honkey by Dalton Conley (check the spelling on the last name…)
Not much to say about the article besides I respect the opinion and it was well written.
This writer is ignorant. I am appalled that Dime would even let this go public. Does he even realize he is stereotyping everyone, including himself. “white boys can shoot, black guys can jump.” What an idiot this writer is…
Honestly, I can’t believe he put his name on it. This is what holds all people back. people giving props for honesty,you’re not, you’re giving props for racism.
As far as writing technique, I thought your opening was going to serve a point, it didn’t, just proved true…ignorant.
To those of you saying prejudiced is the better word here, its only better if you’re trying to be politically correct or not face up to the reality of the subject matter. Yes, AB is prejudiced…BASED ON RACE. That is the definition of RACISM, therefore he is totally correct to refer to himself as a racist. Respect to AB for calling a spade a spade (no racist innuendo intended) and not trying to sugar coat it like some of y’all are.
Didn’t Larry Bird himself once say he felt insulted whenever a white player guarded him?
I remember reading somewhere that he’d ask the guy what he did to piss off his coach that bad.
a great article overall other than the conclusion was a little abrupt. but otherwise, very very good points. two thumbs up
yea it did end like ok… what was your whole point?
i’ve learned that you dont judge a player by his color or how he looks, its some white boys that can flat out ball and bust ya ass. if you get on the court thinkin “this white boy is weak” you might get ya feelings hurt. play everybody the same, save yourself some embarassment.
buuuut i am also guilty of seein a white dude checkin me and automatically wanna go to the Bubba Chuck lol
As a white boy I was taught that black men can run and jump but they cannot fly, the underlying theme of that message is that the only redeeming qulity of Afican Americans is their ability to…run and jump, and that is about it. White boys are raised under much different social pressures specifically for the most part, academic achievement and being a leader. If Obama was not raised by white grand parents where would he be? White men can’t jump but they can fly…they are our pilots, astronauts (yea yea whip out the token brutha who is plopped in the cockpit with 60 white boys around him telling him what to do), surgeons, engineers, pioneers in medicine and technology. Just take a look around your home and find one thing that whitey or some Asian dude didn’t invent.
I guess this is why Austin thought that last year Tracy Degrading was a better player than Manu Ginobili.
“Ever notice every time a black basketball pro sees that a white player is guarding him, you can see his eyes light up like a slot machine that hit the jackpot…?”
Really? Post 3 examples to prove your point.
I’m white and my younger brother is black. I know it is a generalization but one I’m guilty of – if I’m in a park with a bunch of people I don’t know and I have the option of picking a black guy and a white guy with equal build and not seeing either of them play before, 10/10 I’ll pick the black guy.
Top & most athletic NBA white team :)
C- Andrew Bogut
F – David Lee
F – Andrei Kirilenko
G – Chase Budinger
G – Steve Nash
I know black players use to be more athletic but I´m not entirely convinced that the white ones are the ones who shoot the ball better or have the best fundamentals….. some of the the best pgs of the recent past are the white ones but in the recent story the higher basketball iqs belongs to guys like kobe, cp3, deron, lebron and the best shooters I saw were Reggie Miller and Ray Allen.
I live outside of the US so I may lack some context in terms of black/white racial relations. However, from the outside looking in it would seem as though Austin uses the amount of black athletes and coaches in pro sports to validate his self-worth and by implication validating the societal worthiness of the entire ‘black’ culture.
This to me seems fundamentally wrong. I can understand that a person would have a vested interest in an athlete of their own race/culture. Using this cultural identity and connection to point where it smacks or racism (or prejudice or whichever euphemism fits best) is, in my opinion, deplorable.
A culture should not and cannot be judged by their athletic abilities, especially by those in the cultural group being judged. This leads to a cycle of twisted and inherently incorrect self-image issues. It is childish and naive to have such presumptions and to let these presumptions rule one’s decisions.
And on another note aren’t these media outlets, the ones highlighting this racial-athlete divide (for all intents and purposes lets use Dime as an example) the same ones who claim that they help uphold the beauty and integrity of this great game? Aren’t they the ones who claim ‘Basketball is basketball’ and that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, it matters how you play the game? Apparently not.
While I appreciate AB’s honesty (and I may not fully comprehend the cultural connection) I cannot agree with this sports-based racism. These prejudiced ideals are what stops cultures from fully appreciating each other and the more media figures that succumb to and openly admit to these racial views the greater they become.
What i think is most interesting about racial bias in sport, is how much of it is self fulfilling. To what affect does this effect recruiting. Do the most talented young athletes, people like Lebron, Iverson, Kobe, TMac who could have played professionally in almost any sport they wanted, choose a particular game based on its perceived racial profile
@19… lol. 3 examples?
1. Go out to the playground/park/gym.
2. Watch a pro game from the stands and find out first hand.
3. Get your ass out there, actually play a game ask around and then try to guard the baddest looking black dude out there and you’ll see what I mean.
Dime loses mad respect when you write stuff like this.
are you kidding me? this is the difference between blogging and journalism. this is the most inarticulate, lamebrained, unresearched, lazy-assed description of one writer’s lack of intellectual depth I’ve ever read on this site. man, you think are deep. you are about as shallow as a puddle in a parking lot.
There is something so American about this article,
I’m Canadian and my roommate is from Boston. I know about the whole UNC vs. Duke thing, of course, I love basketball.
But, I do not understand why Duke is the evil one? He has tried to explain and it doesn’t really make sense. And it does.
No one wants to watch white boys with set shots run plays well. Its like your cheering for the Abercrombie and Fitch team when you cheer for duke.
At least thats how I understand it.
Watching the game, the better team won. Duke made buckets look easy while Butler just grinded hard to keep it close.
too many posts to read through, but through my own experiences racism and prejudice is still a major factor in sports, especially basketball. I’m of asian decent (filipino/chinese/japanese) and if I step on a court with mostly black ball players I know its safe to say someone is gonna call me yao ming (i’m 5’10”) jackie chan, bruce lee or even michael chang. It used to bother me in the past but I know that I will always love the game and just try to go hard each and everytime I play…most of the time it results in other players gave me dap after the run or when I dropped 45 in a rec league game and dudes shortie’s saying” that little asian guy was killin’ you’all after the game. I’m on a small scale but by bringing it I’m teaching that basketball is a universal game and anyone can hoop no matter what their race is as long as they love the game, show respect to the game and go hard…. anyways the championship overall was a good game and although Duke had the mcdonald’s all americans and more talent, butler went hard and made it a competitive game….
For all those wonderin why most people hate Duke and their fans, please read post 39. One baseline fadeaway from a tie, one bs charge call, one halfcourt in and outer from a loss and this fool actin like Duke is doin teams like the UConn women. Get it straight. Duke didn’t win, Butler lost.
Now, I understand this clown don’t speak for most duke fans cuz I never seen this fool before today and you can best believe he wouldn’t be posting if Duke had lost and while you’re at it, please tell this fool that Nolan Smith and Lance Thomas are black…
That’s because white players stays in school, imagine if Singler drop out last year and went to the NBA, Duke will not win this year, Imagine if Tyreke Evans and Derrick Rose stays in Memphis , Butler will have no chance.
Race is a social concept and not a biological idea. This article shows lack of education in ethnic studies. Not a lot of people take an ethnicity class in college. I think education is the only way to stop racism and end these stereotypes
I am an avid reader of DIME and also a subscriber, but garbage like this article forces me to think about canceling my subscription. Horrible writing and equally bad editorial decision-making. The title should have been: “Idiot Like Me”. Terribly disappointing.
Everybody who’s saying this is “horrible” and what-not, why don’t you come up with some reasons WHY it is what you say it is? Seems like you just saw the word “racist” and immediately went to the comments section.
I understand your point of view. but think of it this way. what if a white dude will write an article like this?
this is like a newspaper article from the 60’s when people started seeing black basketball players can hoop. only it’s about white people.
in sports , black or white doesnt matter. why everybody still sees the colour?
i still appreciate the article as i understand your point of view. the humor in the last line was kinda cruel tho. let’s remember that Kevin Durant had one of the worst results at the draft combine when he was drafted.
I’ve been reading Dime for quite some time now and must say I was quite disappointed by this article.
Although Austin clearly highlights the fact that he considers himself a sports racist not racist in general I still feel this topic should definitely not be discussed on a site such as this. Freedom of speech I agree but this isn’t the place.
As a white kid growing up in South Africa I’ve unfortunately been exposed to racial tension my entire life. One of the few places where skin color didn’t matter was on the basketball court and everyone were judged by their game not skin-color. It’s quite sad that someone has these views in a country where opportunity is equal to all races.
Imagine the outrage if this article was written by a white writer suggesting he would only support a team with a white coach or QB?
Oh, and I’m “African” and I sure as hell can’t run a 2 hour marathon
HAHAHAHA. What the hell?! Somebody writes a real column for once and says it like it really is and all these delusional, pro-new world equality for all, shallow-minded political dickwads go self-righteous and react like Hitler just came back from the dead the moment they read the word RACIST. You gotta be shitting me.
You want a column about some boring, goody two shoes, fake ass lie about world peace harmony bullshit? Guess what. You won’t likely find it here.
It’s a fucking sports column. This isn’t the new bible or some speech made by an influential world figure.
Part of the message is basically about on how a fan came to root for those certain teams/athletes and one of the reasons why a sports fan chose his/her favorite team(s) and player(s), how we relate to them, admire/idolize them and all that.
As a kid, you get to pick the heroes you want to become. It starts with the ones you know, who you can relate to, the people you watch/see and grow up knowing, eventually learn from them, what traits suit you best, realize the things that influenced you, your experiences, what sort of impact it had, blah, blah, blah…
The point is, WHY SO SERIOUS? It’s just a sports column, sensitive a-holes.