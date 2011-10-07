Black Market Wares “LJ” T-Shirt

You’d be surprised how many clothing brands I come across each month. And while there are many that are bound to be one-hit wonders, there are others that you see a bright future for in an overcrowded market. Black Market Wares is one of those brands. Based out of New York, BMW likes to think of themselves as a movement more than a brand. And paying tribute to an iconic figure in NYC sports history, the “LJ” shirt is their flagship product. Though long removed from the limelight, this symbol still resonates with Knicks fans everywhere.

From the brand: “While many will immediately remember LJ’s improbable four-point play to seal Game 3 of the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals against Indiana, let us not forget the man’s full body of work and reduce LJ’s career to just one shot.”

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at shop.blackmarketwares.com for $20.

