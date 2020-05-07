With no basketball going on right now, fans of the sport are all-in on The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part docuseries on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls that doubles as a look back on Michael Jordan’s tenure with the franchise. One day after that wraps up, hoops fans will get the chance to dive into a new series revolving around the end of Donald Sterling’s tenure as the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blackballed makes its debut on May 18. Directed by Michael Jacobs and centered on a five-day stretch that featured the unearthing of racist comments from Sterling and the response by Clippers’ players and coaches, it will be the latest program on mobile streaming medium Quibi.

A new trailer for the program — one that highlights those who will appear on Blackballed in some form or fashion — debuted on Thursday morning. You can watch it right here.

The Sterling saga has been the source of intrigue in recent months as ESPN debuted a 30 for 30 podcast called The Sterling Affair last August. As a refresher, following TMZ’s reveal of the aforementioned comments and Clippers players expressing their disgust with Sterling, NBA commissioner Adam Silver levied the harshest punishment against an owner in league history, banning Sterling for life and fining him $2.5 million. Soon after, Sterling sold the Clippers to Steve Ballmer, who still owns the franchise to this day.