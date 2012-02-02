Blake Griffin Abuses Gordon Hayward’s Layup

The footage of the first five minutes of Blake Griffin‘s performance in Utah last night should be sent right to Springfield, Mass. to show Hall of Fame visitors what NBA basketball would like if X-Men played the game. It took less than nine seconds for him to catch his first alley oop (right off the opening tip). He followed that up with another oop from Chris Paul just a few minutes later. And then after that? He tracked down Gordon Hayward on the break and savagely smashed his layup attempt like he was trying to punch it right through the backboard.





