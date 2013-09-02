Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan & Matt Barnes At Superhero-Themed Costume Party (Pics)

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #Instagram
09.02.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Clippers’ center DeAndre Jordan hosted his second annual costume party this Labor Day weekend, and teammates Blake Griffin and Matt Barnes joined him in the superhero-themed affair.

Blake actually kept it low-key with his Bane costume; although, we’re not sure “Bane” is technically considered a superhero; he’s more like a super villain, but we’re not going to read too much into this.

But it was the host, Jordan, who really went all out the party. He sat through extensive pre-party makeup application by the combined forces of his crew to form eco-warrior, “Captain Planet“.

While Jordan’s Captain Planet was impressive â€” especially considering all the work he had done â€” recently betrothed teammate Matt Barnes went as the more eccentric character “Blankman” played in the parodic film by Damon Wayans. He even had his sidekick, “The Other Guy.”

Also, that’s the new Thunder forward Ryan Gomes dressed as Captain America.

#Style – Kicks and Gear#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#Instagram
