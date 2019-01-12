Blake Griffin Avoided Steve Ballmer’s Handshake Before Pistons-Clippers In Los Angeles

It’s a big day for basketball fans in Los Angeles, as the Clippers are playing host to the Detroit Pistons for the first time since Blake Griffin was traded. Griffin is one of the greatest players in franchise history, and was instrumental in Los Angeles going from a laughing stock to a consistently good team in the Western Conference.

The Clippers moved Griffin prior to the 2018 trade deadline, and while the All-Star forward made it clear he appreciated the team’s fans in a statement after the move, he made some comments after that made it sound like there were some administrative things about Detroit that didn’t exist in Los Angeles. At the very least, a moment before Saturday’s game made it seem like Griffin isn’t a huge fan of the guy who moved him.

Griffin was finishing up warm-ups when Clippers owner Steve Ballmer wanted to say hello. Ballmer walked towards Griffin with a hand extended, and right as this was happening, Griffin went from walking to the locker room to running.

