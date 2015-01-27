Blake Griffin Blames Glen Davis’ In-Game Outburts On Sandwiches

We love sandwiches. You love sandwiches. Everyone loves sandwiches. Can you really blame Glen Davis for getting overly excited about the post-game prospect about a delicious Italian sub? Blake Griffin sure seems like he does.

Blake Griffin on Glen Davis' random outbursts: "He came to the bench and was talking about a sausage pepper sandwich or something." — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 27, 2015

Sounds about right.

The always-emotional Big Baby played one of his better games of the season in his team’s thrilling win over the Denver Nuggets last night, scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. Unfortunately, we’ve no word the quality of his late-night sandwich.

