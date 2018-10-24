Getty Image

After a trade that sent him from Los Angeles to Detroit, All-Star power forward Blake Griffin is operating in relative obscurity. Of course, NBA die-hards recognize that the veteran still has plenty of gas left in the tank but, in the grand scheme, Griffin’s star seems to be fading from where it was at an earlier point in his career.

However, the early returns on the 2018-19 season have been strong for Griffin, as he entered Tuesday evening’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers averaging 29.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. Then, the now 29 year old took things to a new level against Joel Embiid and company, exploding for a career-best 50 points (on 20-for-35 shooting and 5-for-10 from three), 14 rebounds, and six assists.

In addition to Griffin’s wild production, he produced the highlight of the night in putting Embiid on a poster.