Report: Blake Griffin Will Join The Celtics On A 1-Year Deal

The Boston Celtics frontcourt needed some reinforcements after it was announced that starting center Robert Williams will be sidelined following a procedure on his knee. On Friday morning, we learned that those reinforcements will come in the form of veteran big man Blake Griffin.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the 33-year-old former All-Star has finally found a team after spending all of this summer as a free agent. Griffin will join Boston on a 1-year contract that is fully guaranteed.

Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

Griffin has suited up for the Brooklyn Nets over the last year and a half. Prior to that, Griffin spent the first decade-plus of his time in the Association as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons, where he established himself as one of the most exciting high-flyers in all of basketball. A report last summer indicated that Griffin came close to joining the Celtics when he was bought out by the Pistons, but the team’s players apparently told him to stay away.

That, of course, was a different time, and Griffin has seen his role change considerably since coming to Brooklyn. During the 2021-22 campaign, Griffin appeared in 56 regular season games with only 24 starts and played 17.1 minutes a night while averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.