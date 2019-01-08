Blake Griffin Thinks He Surpassed Expectations In His Time With The Clippers

01.08.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

At its apex, the Lob City era in Los Angeles was truly something to behold. When Chris Paul teamed up with a young and springy Blake Griffin and an equally formidable athletic specimen in DeAndre Jordan, the results were exactly what you’d expect. They gave us highlight reel plays every night and vaulted a reeling franchise back to relevance.

And for a brief window, they were legitimate title contenders, boasting a trio of All-Stars and head coach with championship pedigree. Yet, they never quite reached their potential. They only sniffed the conference finals once when they lost to the Rockets in seven games in the second round in 2015.

It’s tempting to look back on their time together and see it as a disappointment, that a team with so much talent should’ve achieved so much more. Though a bit of that is inevitable, Griffin has a much healthier perspective on it these days.

