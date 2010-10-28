Blake Griffin cracks the list of Top 5 Athletes in the NBA

When last night’s Clippers/Blazers game started, I was watching the end of Spurs/Pacers. But keeping my eye on Twitter, I got the impression that Blake Griffin must have posted a double-double shortly after tip-off and dunked on more people in the first quarter than Amar’e Stoudemire has dunked on in his entire career.
As good as Griffin was in his pro debut (20 pts, 14 rebs), the rush to crown him the NBA’s next superstar was even more impressive. It’s to the point now where John Wall — the overwhelming front-runner to win Rookie of the Year about three days ago — goes into his pro debut tonight facing a tough uphill climb. Wall is gonna have to re-enact the Baron Davis-on-Kirilenko dunk and the Iverson-on-Antonio Daniels crossover within the first four minutes of Magic/Wizards in order to get his spot back.
ESPN commentator Hubie Brown couldn’t contain his boner over Blake. In the first half Hubie said Griffin “runs like a deer,” then 10 minutes later bumped it up to Blake running “like a blur.” And on one of the highlight shows last night, I heard an analyst say Blake is already one of the Top 5 athletes in the NBA.
Is that true? Everybody has their own definition of athleticism, but I’m going with the combination of quickness, straight-line speed, power, vertical leap, body control and awareness. If you can put all those things in 6-10, 250-pound package, like Griffin has, even better. My top five:
1. LeBron James
6-8, 260, has another gear of speed that others simply can’t match, jumps higher than everyone else, and finishes shots even with defenders trying to hold his arms at his sides. The Man amongst lesser-athletic men.
2. Nate Robinson
5-8, 180, former college football player has won three NBA dunk contests and is strong enough to hold his own against taller guards. Which is everybody he sees.
3. Dwight Howard
6-11, 270, the best center in the League has done it so far without having to learn a sophisticated game because he’s just so athletic. Nothing he does on the court surprises us anymore.
4. Andre Iguodala
6-6, 207, looks like he has 2 percent body fat and can explode from one step away from the rim into a highlight-reel dunk like it’s nothing. Has every physical tool in the box to be an absolute superstar.
5. Blake Griffin
6-10, 250, he gets off the ground for rebounds and is above the rim while everyone else is still gathering themselves to jump.
Who makes your list?
blake played too hard. he’s injury prone. he will miss a few games if lucky.
at the end of last night’s game you can see him exhausted. it’s the first real meaningful game of his career but still, he shouldn’t put so much strain on himself.
if i were del negro i would pull him out like he was yao. give him a few games before extending his minutes. he played the most minutes last night.
Derrick Rose has to be on this list.
Man you usually have to play with local people to play that hard as Griffin did. Dude was all over the place, Charles Barkley 2.0
Westbrook, Rose?
How about some love for J-Smoove?
I’d put Amare over Griffin
Yeah, Josh Smith may have to bump Griffin or Iguodala out of the list for the time being at least…
I thought Griffin would be good…but tired or not last night…this dude was amazing. The way he ran, jumped, moved side to side…I was awe struck by his athleticism. This guy is legit!
Kendrick Perkins should be at least number 4
Yes, Russell must make it. I hope this kid learns to calm down or he will constantly be on the DL. A major talent and good kid. Once he goes outside and doesn’t go crazy for 40 minutes he’ll be sensational.
Yeah I think DRose, Westbook, Amare’, & JSmooth belong on there before Griffen…it was only 1 game
another guy u could put in there is joe alexander from west virginia. right now he probably has one foot in and one foot out of the NBA right now and hasnt proven to be much of a basketball player. but if ur talkin bout just pure athletic ability, he’s gotta be up there. his all around pre draft combine results were off the charts plus the dude can headbutt the rim on cue. not sayin he should knock off anyone on that list but he’s a definite honorable mention candidate
So after all that you still include him at no 5 Austin? Lol.
I’m also not sure John Wall was the overwhelming favorite for rookie of the year (must of been your pic though)?
I think he was the #1 choice above Cousins for the players in the 2010 draft. But Griffin was always sitting there for people who were thinking about him from the 2009 draft.
As far as your top 5. Do list like this ever satisfy?
You had some good picks though (though I’m tired of seeing Lebron on every list, cause he doesn’t run as fast, is not as quick or jumps as high as many of us claim he does). But he is a great athlete. Not sure about the body control of Dwight Howard and Griffin though. Their mainly super quick vertical/two foot jumpers off their feet.
Nate Robinson could be the fastest guy in the league, easily.
I would also include DWayne Wade, Rajon Rondo and Javelle McGee. I’m sure there many others I can’t remember at the moment.
Blake Griffin reminds of a young Hakeem Olajuwon. Remember when Olajuwon first came in the league? Anytime he got an offensive rebound, the defense just scattered, cause they knew he was going to cram it on them hard?
Blake also follow offensive rebounds for tap/tip dunks like Hakeem did also. Hakeem just had better offensive moves, touch and defense than Griffin at this stage though.
Good Luck to him though!
No way Amare is more athletic than Griffin. Similar explosion and similar vertical, but Griffin is far more powerful.
Case could be made for Josh Smith though getting on this list. Westbrook could be considered. Not Rose.
One of the most amazing things about Blake that no one mentions is his coordination. That fast break he led isn’t a fluke. This guy has great handles for someone his size. He’s very comfortable with the ball and makes some amazing passes. People who say he has to work on his ball handling and passing must only watch his highlights.
John Wall is more Athletic than blake
Griffen has the tools and heart for the game… just add some maturity and i see him being at that Carmelo Anthony Brand Roy level within 3 years!!! FUCK why does he have to be on the Clips lolz
Would love to see Big Baby Davis, Eddy Curry, Sean May, Peja, JJ Redick take on that team…
Derrick Rose, Monta Ellis, Russel Westbrook all have to be on the list.
I know Dwight is stong and big etc.. But in my opinion he’s not as athletic as say Amare or DRose etc. I don’t know why I think this, maybe its because to me athleticsm also includes having quick feet for a big guy.. To me Amare should be on that list before Dwight…
I would say Blake is a hell of an athlete not sure about TOP 5, it looks like it because he was Playing HARDER than Portland’s Big Men. Is he anymore athletic than Javale McGee? who knows?
Blake Griffin is a beast. Dude looks like hes 6-8 like Micheal Beasley though. The one thing i noticed about dude is that he jumps for rebounds way quicker than everybody else and plays above the rim basketball. Should have gave the kid more touches in the post and to bad it seemed like he was the only 1 that really wanted to win last night. Kid gives you 110 percent and i would love to see him and Beasley play 1 on 1 at all-star break. Reminds me of Shawn Kemp with his explosiveness. Theres just to many atheletes in the NBA at there own perspective position to have only a 5 because you can always argue who should beat whatever person out in a top 5. But Wade not being in the top 5 should be considered a crime. But i just knew Lebron was going to be in there and of course at #1. Once Blake work developes into a human highlight reel on the defensive end of the floor. He will be 10 5 but its way to early to get a hard on over a kid that had 1 amazing game when he still has 81 more to and crown him rookie of the year in 1 night or top 5 anything.
J-Smoove is an amazing athlete and he should b in the top 5. Rudy Gay, Gerald Wallace, etc. are also great
Shawn Marion… 5 years ago
No love for Josh Smith?
d-fuckin wade, cmon, yall forget this guy is 6.4 and blocks more shots than most of the league, guy finished in the top 15 in blocked shots, steals, points, assists, cmon.. the guy is like mini lebron..
@13
Y shudnt rose be on this list? Dude has the speed, the hops and the body control that qualify, according to the author, as athleticism. Watch his HS highlights, and those from college. Hell he showed off all his athletic skills in the season opener last night, not to mention his display in the point guard skills challenge a couple yrs back. If westbrook belongs on this list then Derrick Rose DEFINATELY makes it
i think that list is top five. next five drose, j-smoove, jr smith, westbrook, wade(underrated)
oh yeah, d.rose, this shouldnt even be an argument.. iggy is athletic but shouldnt be on that list.. and most NBA players have no body fat.. if that was a criteria then kevin martin should be tops..
Next up…The 5 least athletic guys in the league…
I’ll open with Eddy Curry…
@AZ
John Wall is not more athletic than Blake
There are similar athletes like wall at point guard (such as Rajon Rondo and maybe Derrick Rose, whose not as long as those two). But their certainly many guys with his speed. That just comes with the position.
But how many guys are as big, strong and fast as Blake Griffin.
@Tappan
Blake is coordinated in some respects (like that fast break pass). But he still looks like he’s going to tip over when dribbling up the court on the break. And he lacks a low point offense in the post.
He has fantastic athletic skills. But his basketball skills need honing. But there absolutely fine for his size.
I guess I’m stating the obvious here. But he has the chance to be a absolute beast.
Rondo.
One of the most unique athletes in the NBA
Super quick, super fast, super hops, 6’10” wing span, bigger hands than Yao Ming, along with super ballet-like agility.
He’s also gotten more muscular and now weighs 188-190lb (though they still list him at 177).
Griffin is ah beast, who ever said he shouldn’t make the list is foolin, Amare” yea right, Lebron most def !Go Heat!
where’s matt bonner and brian scalabrine
Iggy out.. Derrick rose in.. and yea Blake belongs on this list..
Solid list…I see you are talking about total overall athelete, not just speed and not just leaping ability, so these are the more well rounded conditioned athletes in the league. Wade and Rose are incredibly explosive well rounded athletes as well. Serge Ibaka, Shannon Brown, Ben Gordon would also be on the long list…
*athlete
Yeah. Shannon Brown Kubabeen.
He may have the best hops in the league(but who really knows, Draft Express says Jordan Farmer has a better vertical than Shannon Brown), with a great build.
But guys who don’t play a lot, can’t play or make in-frequent ESPN highlights usually get no love on list like this, regardless of their true athleticism.
As a matter of fact, if you check Draft Express combines, most of the most athletic players are usually not the best ones or starters (or even in the league anymore).
Sad but true!
Matt Bonner, Brian Scalebraine, Eddy Curry, Zach Randolph, and Rasho Nesterovic.