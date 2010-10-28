Blake Griffin cracks the list of Top 5 Athletes in the NBA

When last night’s Clippers/Blazers game started, I was watching the end of Spurs/Pacers. But keeping my eye on Twitter, I got the impression that Blake Griffin must have posted a double-double shortly after tip-off and dunked on more people in the first quarter than Amar’e Stoudemire has dunked on in his entire career.

As good as Griffin was in his pro debut (20 pts, 14 rebs), the rush to crown him the NBA’s next superstar was even more impressive. It’s to the point now where John Wall — the overwhelming front-runner to win Rookie of the Year about three days ago — goes into his pro debut tonight facing a tough uphill climb. Wall is gonna have to re-enact the Baron Davis-on-Kirilenko dunk and the Iverson-on-Antonio Daniels crossover within the first four minutes of Magic/Wizards in order to get his spot back.

ESPN commentator Hubie Brown couldn’t contain his boner over Blake. In the first half Hubie said Griffin “runs like a deer,” then 10 minutes later bumped it up to Blake running “like a blur.” And on one of the highlight shows last night, I heard an analyst say Blake is already one of the Top 5 athletes in the NBA.

Is that true? Everybody has their own definition of athleticism, but I’m going with the combination of quickness, straight-line speed, power, vertical leap, body control and awareness. If you can put all those things in 6-10, 250-pound package, like Griffin has, even better. My top five:

1. LeBron James

6-8, 260, has another gear of speed that others simply can’t match, jumps higher than everyone else, and finishes shots even with defenders trying to hold his arms at his sides. The Man amongst lesser-athletic men.

2. Nate Robinson

5-8, 180, former college football player has won three NBA dunk contests and is strong enough to hold his own against taller guards. Which is everybody he sees.

3. Dwight Howard

6-11, 270, the best center in the League has done it so far without having to learn a sophisticated game because he’s just so athletic. Nothing he does on the court surprises us anymore.

4. Andre Iguodala

6-6, 207, looks like he has 2 percent body fat and can explode from one step away from the rim into a highlight-reel dunk like it’s nothing. Has every physical tool in the box to be an absolute superstar.

5. Blake Griffin

6-10, 250, he gets off the ground for rebounds and is above the rim while everyone else is still gathering themselves to jump.

Who makes your list?