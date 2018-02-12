Blake Griffin Got A Technical For Gently Tossing The Ball Off Dennis Schröder’s Head

#Atlanta Hawks #Blake Griffin
02.12.18 4 weeks ago

After a hot start to the Blake Griffin era, the Pistons have dropped two in a row to the Clippers and, most recently, the lowly Hawks. Their 118-115 loss in Atlanta on Sunday flew mostly under the radar, but for a team with playoff aspirations that’s the kind of game they can’t afford to drop.

Playing at the same time as Cavs-Celtics helped their disappointing loss stay out of the spotlight, but one moment in particular deserves to be highlighted for the comedic relief it provided.

Unsurprisingly, the man providing the moment of levity was Griffin as he lobbed a basketball off of Hawks point guard Dennis Schröder’s head late in the second quarter. Griffin was assessed a technical because you can’t go tossing basketballs off of people’s domes, even if it is kind of funny.

