Blake Griffin Dunks All Over Ersan Ilyasova & The Bucks

Well, at least Milwaukee forward Ersan Ilyasova can take a shred of solace knowing he’s not the first or last to be memorialized as a Blake Griffin victim.

L.A.’s Griffin got the bucket and a free throw Saturday night during this play in the third quarter of the Clippers’ 92-86 win as a helpless Ilyasova got whistled for a block on Griffin’s poster-perfect tomahawk. Upon further review, the Turk doesn’t so much block the Clipper forward as much as lay down in sacrifice knowing what’s coming.

And make no mistake, Ilyasova knew what was coming from Griffin after the two made YouTube highlight clips a year ago. The Buck got a faceful of Griffin at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2011, that time on a backdoor alley-oop.

We would say set your DVRs for the next time the two guard each other, but Saturday was the only regular-season meeting between the Clips and Bucks this year.

Where does this rank with the best dunks of the season?

