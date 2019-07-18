Getty Image

Of all the players in the NBA, Blake Griffin feels like a top candidate for the He’s Just Like Us award. Griffin does stand-up comedy in his free time, is really good at Twitter, and exudes a general relatability that is rather endearing. This is why Griffin’s story of how he found out Kawhi Leonard was going to his former franchise, the Los Angeles Clippers, is incredibly on brand.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Griffin said he was in the audience at The Comedy Store taking in a buddy’s set when the new broke that Leonard would be leaving Toronto to head west.

#Pistons forward Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) reveals when and how he found out that Kawhi Leonard agreed to join his former team, the LA #Clippers. pic.twitter.com/UjxHeQ0fAO — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 18, 2019

“I find out about some of the (free agency) stuff just as a fan,” Griffin said. “I was at the Comedy Store the other night when Kawhi went to the Clippers, and my friend was one stage doing a set and it started happening. He came off stage and was like ‘How was it?’ And I was like ‘I don’t know! This is huge!'”

“So that’s how you found out, was on Twitter?” Fallon asked.

“Yeah, just like everybody else,” Griffin said.

Jimmy is put to the postgame interview test by @blakegriffin23. More with @blakegriffin23 on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/cFyZaWSZqb — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) July 18, 2019

Speaking of comedy, Griffin also played a hilarious game with Fallon where he turned the tables on the postgame interview, having Fallon do jumping jacks for 15 seconds and then immediately asking him questions.