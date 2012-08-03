Blake Griffin Gets Witty On The Champs Podcast

While his injury replacement, Anthony Davis, forgets to wear his jersey in the first half of Team USA’s record breaking 83-point win against Nigeria yesterday, Blake Griffin is in Los Angeles rehabbing from his torn meniscus and spending time with his bros. Those bros are his comedy buddies Neal Brennan, Moshe Kasher and DJ Douggpound, who collectively are known as The Champs. Griffin has appeared on The Champs Podcast before and made another appearance on the show last week to “fux” with them.

You may only know Neal Brennan from his work on The Chappelle Show, and Half Baked, but Brennan is a comedy superstar and met Griffin while directing an ad campaign for the 2011 ESPYS:

The two hit it off and as Brennan notes several times during the podcast, they text often. Probably after a few texts, Griffin becomes a guest on The Champs podcast. Griffin is able to showcase his trademarked wit, by going toe to toe with Brennan and Kasher, making them laugh as well touching on some important basketball topics. The episode contains over an hour of Griffin-goodness and is a must-listen, as Blake opens up about the status of his knees, his offseason work with a shooting coach, the origin of “Lob City” and the fact that he does indeed own a Kia Optima.

Listen to the show here and let’s hope Griffin keeps “fux”-ing with The Champs.