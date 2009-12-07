Blake Griffin Has Been Forgotten

It’s amazing how fast people can forget about you. Just a month-and-a-half ago, Blake Griffin was a hot topic in the media. Griffin, who was the number one pick in last year’s Draft, is viewed as the power forward of the future for not only the Clippers, but the NBA as well. But the 6-10 forward has been sidelined ever since he injured his left kneecap during training camp. Originally expected to return around this time, the Clippers announced that Blake won’t be back into the lineup until at least January.

“Now that I’m learning more about [his injury],” Mike Dunleavy told reporters last week. “It’s probably looking more like after the first of the year.”

The Examiner reported last week that an inside source told them that Griffin’s return is going to be closer to mid-January rather than the beginning of it. In the next week, Griffin will undergo X-rays to see whether the bone has finally healed. If it has, the training staff will slowly work on strengthening the knee before he is cleared to practice again with the team.

With Griffin out of the headlines, other rookies like Brandon Jennings and Tyreke Evans have already overshadowed him. Obviously, anybody who’s hurt and is not playing will not be talked about (see Tracy McGrady). Right now, the Clippers have held down a respectable 9-11 record and are just a few games out of the Western Conference’s final playoff spot. Both Chris Kaman (18.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.4 bpg) and Marcus Camby (11 rpg) have been solid in Griffin’s absence. The question is, how will Griffin look when he finally does suit up in a month?

Last year, when Greg Oden returned after missing his entire rookie year due to injury, he struggled on the court. His timing and mobility were a little off and it wasn’t until this year (before he got hurt), where he started to look more comfortable on the floor. By the time Griffin returns, he will have missed almost half the season. Griffin is an athletic and physical player, so his explosiveness will definitely be an issue.

You can pretty much write off the possibility that Griffin’s return will turn the Rookie of the Year award into a three-man race, but his return will be huge for the Clippers. He’ll most likely come off the bench and will provide some spark to the Clippers’ thin second unit. After he catches his stride, Griffin could be L.A.’s x-factor to sneak into the playoffs. But it won’t be until the 2010-11 season, where you will fully see the beast that Griffin is. And that’s when the headlines will come back.

