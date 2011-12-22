Blake Griffin & The Clippers Run Past The Lakers; Isiah Thomas Backs LeBron’s Superteam

No Kobe Bryant meant mismatch at times last night in the Clippers’ 108-103 win, their second straight in as many games against their crosstown rivals. It was a barrage of turnovers and highlights that battered the Lakers to the ground in the third quarter. Then it was Blake Griffin that drove a stake into the Lakers’ hearts in the fourth quarter. The next time someone puts Troy Murphy on Blake (30 points, seven assists, six boards), call us. It’s must-see TV. Yet somehow, the Lakers still had a shot at the end, but first DeAndre Jordan had a huge block on Metta World Peace. Then Griffin flopped his way to a charge call on Matt Barnes, securing the win. The Lakers led by as many as 11 in the first half, and were shooting well over 50 percent. But then their little brothers hit them with a 30-8 run dating from the second and into the third, and the game turned into a dunk contest. Just before the half, the game turned on a sequence that started with a Griffin steal. He then led a fast break, pointed to his boy Jordan and threw a perfect lob to about 11 feet where Jordan caught it and smashed. Then on the next possession, Griffin was criminal. He caught the ball in the lane, gave a ball fake and then rose up and probably did damage to the rim with his finish. The third quarter killed the Lakers in both preseason games, and last night they were outscored 30-17 there. The real story behind that collapse were the turnovers. The Lakers finished the night with 21 while the Clips had only six. Andrew Bynum (11-for-15, 26 points, 11 rebounds) didn’t get the ball enough. Steve Blake (20 points on nine shots) didn’t shoot it enough. And then the third quarter turned into a Clipper YouTube highlight tape … Caron Butler has never been a great deep threat, but last year playing with Jason Kidd, he finished with his highest three-point percentage ever. And in the third quarter, he hit three or four corner jumpers from the same exact spot to help open up the game. Always more of a breakdown player than a shooter, if Butler can hit those weak side Js, and he’ll get a lot of them with CP, this offense becomes unstoppable … After an all-time worthy flop by Mo Williams at the end of the third quarter, the announcers made a great point: This Clipper team may have three times the number of flops as dunks. Chauncey, Mo and CP as a backcourt is going to get bad … So Kobe Bryant found out yesterday that he tore the lunotriquetral ligament in his right wrist. Leave it up to Kobe to hurt something that no one had ever even heard of until yesterday (We could also make a joke about his divorce and subsequent broken wrist but we don’t even need to.). The ligament is a band of tissues that connects bones in the wrist. We’ve heard a recovery timetable of anywhere from day-to-day to three or four weeks. If Kobe doesn’t suit up at the beginning of the year, and with Bynum already serving his suspension, the Lakers have to be careful or they will fall four, five, maybe even six games under .500 … Miami destroyed Orlando in South Beach the other night, and after the Magic missed their first 12 shots and then fell behind by 20 in the second quarter, we figured the rout was on again. But even with Dwight Howard (15 points, nine rebounds) on the bench to end the game, Orlando’s bench made a bunch of crazy shots and pulled off a 104-100 win. Big Baby went wild with 13 of his 18 in the third and Jameer Nelson was solid throughout (14 points, 10 assists) and threw a lob from nearly midcourt to Jason Richardson. What was up though with LeBron (27 points) and Quentin Richardson? Those two were getting testy all night, and at one point we thought Q-Rich was ready to throwdown … As Kris Humphries nearly got booed off the floor – unreal what a reality TV show can do to someone – the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony (21 points) beat New Jersey 88-82. Anthony provided the offense, Tyson Chandler was all over the backboards (12 rebounds) and Renaldo Balkman chipped in the highlights with a one-handed facial in the first half … Minnesota isn’t quite ready for primetime, but they did take another step in their 85-84 win in Milwaukee. Without J.J. Barea and Ricky Rubio, the T’Wolves still snuck out of there with a win after Michael Beasley (12 points) made two free throws with 9.1 seconds left. Minnesota trailed for much of the night – at one point in the second half, they were down double digits, but Kevin Love (22 points, 16 rebounds) and co. seem like a different team this year … Keep reading to see why Isiah Thomas is backing LeBron and his decision to go to Miami …
Of all the Hall of Famers that could’ve picked up Lebron’s cause, I’m sure Zeke is one of the few guys James, is like “thanks, but I’m cool.”
At this point the Clippers can pretty much fire their mascot because nothing he does off the trampoline is going to beat what Griffen and Jordan do during the games.
Starting my day off with the word flop ain’t cool . Just got me agitated something has to be done bout this.
Y’all haven’t heard of lunotriquetral tissue before ? Something’s wrong with you.
Thoughts while revelling in being back at the Garden last night:
The Raps are the softest team I’ve ever seen. Really? Aaron Gray and Andrea as your starting bigs? Jesus, I’ve seen tougher HS teams. Can we just pencil in Andre Drummond for next year? Ya? Cool.
Jerryd Bayless sucks. I loved the kid at Az. but damn.
E’twaun Moore may be the steal of the draft. Kid can shoot, play D, and has some hops. How a 4 yr, super productive player from Purdue, a perpetual top-25 team while he was there, slipped to the 2nd rd is beyond me, but I’m fuckin glad he did. This is waaaaaay too early, but he’s got the skills to be Ray’s long-term replacement if he keeps working and developing.
FAT > WHITE STIFF. Scal was a shining example of why I sometimes hate Boston, but the ovation for Michael Sweetney and Michael Sweetney’s breasts was louder than anything Stiemsersma got despite not being as completely terrible as his haircut would suggest. (He actually has a bit of game, DLeague DPOY last yr I think, if he plays a second this yr, all is lost)
Can Blake Griffin win the MvP this year? lol, i’m just saying, kid will be all over the place with highlights, and he’ll put up great numbers.
I’ll make the same statement at the end of last season. Blake Griffin is the best PF in the NBA. I don’t care that he’s young or he’s only been in the NBA for 1 full season (playing wise). That kid is an all-star with a 12th man like motor.
Sure he can improve his shooting, and shot blocking. But right now, there is no PF in the game i’d take before him. And there is only a handful of players I would take before him overall. Once he gets consistent on that J and can get close to 2 blocks per, he’ll run the NBA hands down no questions asked. there won’t be any debate. Of course health plays the biggest part in that also.
Oh and Dex Strickland from UNC got “Jiggy with it” on Texas’s Kabango. UNC hasn’t had a dunk like that since Danny Green tea-bagged Kyle Singler. Oh wait, I think Dex tea-bagged Singler too lol. there’s a theme here…
“Thomas says every great player has tried to move to another team to win a championship at some point in his career …”
Everytime Isiah opens his mouth, somethin stupid comes out…
Good showing n effort by my Lakers last night. But 21 turnovers is a bad look. I’m glad Pau is just savin himself for meaningful games cuz no Kobe n no Bynum means dude gonna have to do some heavy lifting…
Andrew Goudelock, I see you. Kid can stroke…Coulda used him last season
@Celts fan
One of the kids i coached this past summer is a cousin of E’Twaun Moore and spent some time working out with him this summer before the draft. He said E’Twuan works…I mean WORKS! He couldn’t believe how much the guy was doing. I also watched Moore during his time at Purdue. I pegged he and Jujuan Johnson (I believe the Celts got him too) as first round picks easy. but this NBA draft was kind of a throw away for most GMs. Many of them picked foreign players that they figured wouldn’t come over right away. Which allowed them to clear some cap space.
I fully expect Moore, J.Johnson, Tyler Honeycutt, Isiah Thomas, Trey Thompkins, Malcolm Lee, Jon Luer, and Jeremy Tyler to be good-solid players at the very least in the NBA. Especially Johnson, who has hops, length, a nice jumper, and a mean streak. The late 1st and 2nd round of this draft may turn out to last longer in the NBA than the front end.
@KDizzle
You think Pau is saving himself? I don’t know, he did try and go hard at Blake and DJ a few times. He just couldn’t match their intensity the entire game (which seems to be Pau’s biggest issue).
The Lakers actually looked like a good unit at times, when they worked the ball down low. There isn’t really a way of stopping them if Gasol and Bynum get a touch every time down on offense. Add that to the 3pt shooting of Blake, fish, Goudelock, Murphy and the others. and the Lakers team has a good formula.
But, I don’t think Kobe is having any of that. Now that the Triangle is gone and he is going to be forced back to the perimeter to score expect Kobe’s PPG and turnovers to go up along with his FG attempts, and his FG% will drop. Mike Brown doesn’t know how to space the floor enough to allow Kobe to post.
Maybe should of asked Isiah what he thought about Monta, he could of given the young brother a little advice on how to be more discrete. LOL
And the Lakers are done, I was watching the game on NBATV, they are slow and can’t defend anybody. Even Mike Brown The Black Grimace, can’t help this teams defense. I’m not a Lakers’ fan but I suggest they tank and try to get a top 10 pick in the loaded draft.
@ Chi, I cant see Blake winning the MVP this year. I think if any clipper wins it this year it would be Chris Paul. Imagine Blake finishes the season with about 25 and 11 boards while Paul finishes with maybe 20 and 12 assists, they’re both gonna be in the same area statistically, but say the clips add about the equivalent of 20 wins to their record, most of that credit is gonna go to Paul and you know MVP voters love to vote for that sort of thing.
@LMNOP
Now way Chris Paul puts up 20ppg. He didn’t even do that last year on New Orleans and they actually needed him to score.
The most impressive thing about Chris Paul’s numbers this year will be his efficiency. I expect something like
15ppg 10ast 4reb 3stls 50%FG 40%3pt 85%Ft while only having 1 or 2 turnovers per game.
Is that enough for him to win MVP? Yeah if you look back at Steve Nash’s MVP seasons. but the competition level is for MvP is much higher now.
For Blake to win MvP his numbers would have to look something like this
25ppg 12rpg 4apg 2blk 1 stl 55+%FG 70+%FT and the team will have to be top 3 in the NBA.
It’s really not out of the question, because honestly Blake is capable of MUCH MORE than those numbers. The offense will run through him and he’ll play 36-38mpg. If he stays injury free, things are gonna get ugly for the NBA.
It would be funny if he does an interview and says the same thing DRose said just to be funny “Why can’t I be the MvP?”
that would be hilarious.
Jazz 3rd stringers held on and beat the Blazers starters last night. LMAO at Nate Mac for going for the win against the hapless jazz 3rd stringers, and then ending up with the loss. Pathetic. About as pathetic as the Jazz in the game in Portland a few days ago.
Mike Brown better have his team playing a high-low post offense to start the season. Kinda like Coach Pop did with Admiral and Duncan.
Isiah Thomas is showing the initial stages of Alzeimer’s disease.
chicagorilla
because of age id take blake over any other pf but hes not the best pf right now. dirk is the best and i would give the 2nd spot to gasol. this is my ranking for this season not starting a team. just my opinion.
jay
bynum and gasol are like the super poor versions of duncan and robinson.
I was expecting DIME to end today’s SMACK with, “I’m out like Floyd Mayweather”, or at least mention his incarceration.
Floyd is a fuckin joke. When he fought Corrales (pretty sure it was Corrales) his entrance was some rappers referencing beating women. Before that fight he even made donations to charities for domestic violence to mock him. He put his foot in his mouth this time.
@Ian
It doesn’t matter, their best players on the floor are big men. And they are two guys who most teams won’t be able to match up with. What offense do you suggest? A pick-n-roll based offense? Knowing Mike Brown’s history, he just might do that.
So why are cats hating on Kris Humphries? cuz he was smashin kim kardashian? That’s worthy of a quick dap, then everybody keeps it moving, i don’t get it…
@ian
I know we had this debate before about Dirk.
But to me, it’s no question it’s Blake. Here’s why.
We know he is super-athletic and that puts him in a great advantage already.
-the kid can dribble better than most SF’s.
– He can pass the ball very well for a PF and is unselfish (4asst per game as a rookie).
-His rebounding could be better if he focused more on positioning, but he still gets 12 per game off having a great motor with athleticism.
-He can shoot. If he was forced to shoot only jumpers he’d still score 15ppg, but he needs to really work on perfecting that 15-20ft jumper sorta like Malone, Barkley, and Amare have. Which opened up their games big time.
– intangibles. He’s mean. People don’t realize it because they aren’t paying attention, but Blake is an A$$hole. Not quite on the douche-bag level of KG, but he’s not a likable guy if you play on the other team. I think it’s what separates guys like him, Durant, and DRose from the rest of the young guns.
the last bullet point is the reason why I think he is the best PF and could be the best player in a couple years (or less). If that ever changes about him then it could hurt his legacy.
don’t get me wrong, I do understand why people make an argument for Dirk (offensive game is the most dynamic), Amare (similar to Griffin overall), and Pau (7ft and skilled). But I think Blake can be much more complete than those guys. Only time will tell though.
YOOOOO… i know its wayy early to say this, but the clippers look like they could actually win the West this year. They are STACKEDDDD (billups, butler, evans, mo williams, foye, etc….) god damn. I think they have to be the most exciting team to watch hands down. DJ has come a long way. Great conditioning and with all the weapons on the floor, he’s gonna have a field day.
Ok so how about this – best duo in the L?
bron/wade
cp3/blake
westbrook/durant
rose/boozer
did i miss anyone?
If the bulls got dwight, i think i’d say that would be the best duo in the league. Could y’all imagine that?
oh and QQ da boss!
@Atom The Clippers have a mascot?
Drake vs Common? HUH??? I been seeing people saying Common shouldn’t be calling anybody soft since he made Just Wright. SMH clearly they forgot (or just don’t know) that this is the same dude that came at Ice Cube HARD on ”The Bitch In You”.
Awwww here we go….another Who’s The Best PF In The League debate. I thought we settled this people! Apparently not….
I forgot
Dirk/anyone on dallas also
kobe/gasol or bynum
l love blake griffin but come on guys stay cool, let him play more then two seasons and we will see, how good he can be, last year as one of the better players on the clippers roster they sucked. so know it is easier for him to step up because of billups, paul, butler. he is on his way, his way is very spectacular sp people are focused on him, especially the american media, some one like tim duncan was a better player in his prime but not the highlight guy. dont get me wrong , i love blakes style but only a championchip count.
Blake is a mismatch but I say he is in the top 5 right now. He could be the best in the league at some point in time. I’ll holdoff on giving him the crown because he hasn’t put it all together just yet. By that I mean, when has he played a meaningful game? Being mathmatically eliminated by February means you have no pressure to perform.
When you watch a game you usually come away with, “Damn he’s explosive.” Instead of, “Wow, he put his team on his back and then his nutz on everyone else.”
@Vlad
Don’t group me with bandwagon fans if you aren’t on these boards often. Just do a search back to when Blake was in college and you’ll see me posting about how great i thought he would be then. Even going back to the HS all-american games where he (Rose, Love, Harden, and Gordon) got overshadowed by OJ Mayo and Mike Beasley. I was singing his praises then.
I’ve never been one to randomly jump on a bandwagon. Which is why I list all the reasons I think he’s as good as he is. The kid is really just that good.
When Jordan came into the NBA, nobody wanted to admit he was the best player by his 3rd year. Only a guy like Larry Bird was willing to say it.
Same thing with Tim Duncan.
The only players to get instant recognition as the best at his position recently was Lebron. I’m not really sure why, probably because of the NBA hype machine.
Wasn’t it only a matter of time before the clips became relevant? No franchise remains in shambles. The kings had their run in the 2000s.
After the clips, I expect kemba walker and the bobcats to do big things within the next five years. Biyombo may be the next wallace. And if tyrus thomas had his head on straight in terms of development and staying on the floor(fouls/injury), the process would probably had sped up. Seriously, tyrus thomos is so gifted, why hasn’t he evolved yet?
With the “Holy” Caron as the 3rd/4th option this team is gonna be scary good on offense.
and is it me or does steve blake seem to be scared to shoot sometimes.
If I had to take a PF for this season, I am taking Dirk. If I had to pick a guy for the next 5 seasons, Blake. The only thing that worries me about Blake is that he will go to jail for killing someone on the court.
Chi and Vlad – Only a championship counts Vlad? There is a long list of really good shitty players for you then. Luc Longley and Bill Wennington over Ewing or Dwight for you in the all time draft then. Horace Grant over Barkley and Malone too. Stop it. But I get what you are saying about give it a couple of years. Which brings me to Chicagorilla, You don’t have to defend picking Blake. I think most everyone who isn’t a hater or a dick rider can see that Blake has the tools to be the best PF in the game for the next few years if he stays healthy. It’s a matter of good timing with Duncan, Dirk and KG being past their primes (Dirk has a couple more years maybe), but anyone who thinks Amare is better is high. Blake is a mega Amare. Jordan was the best 2 guard right away because there weren’t any other really good 2 guards at the time. He ended up being the best player in the NBA, but people argued about him and Magic and Bird for awhile because those guys won. Once Jordan won, there was nothing left to criticize.
jzsmoove – When I saw that Kobe hurt his wrist, I had the same reaction: Oh no! I hope it isn’t his lunotriquetral…
@Big Is
I hear you, and I agree. with KG and Timmy on their last legs, and Dirk into his 30’s also, it’s pretty much up in the air.
I guess FnF brings up a valid argument though when he’s saying Blake hasn’t had to perform on the “big stage” yet. But just looking back at the recent history of great young players stepping up during the playoffs (Lebron, DRose, BJennings) I have a feeling he’ll do even better when its time for the show.
The only real road block in his way could be David Stern and his rule book. It seems like Stern is intent on eliminating the power of the dominant big man. But as long as he develops his outside shot, that may not be a problem either.
Now i have to take my daughters bike up to Walmart so they can put it together for me because I don’t have the tools.
I hate the “only championships count” argument. That’s no indication of how good a player is. That simply shows how good their team is. Stockton, Malone and Barkley must have hundreds of players ahead of them on the all-time list. Jack Haley should be in the Hall because he was on 4 championship teams. Robert Horry must one of the best PFs to ever play the game. That “championships” argument holds even LESS water today with these guys jumping to form their own teams with their friends. If only rings count, why do many people agree that Lebron’s legacy is hurt even if he wins rings with that Heat team? It’s not all about the rings.
David Stern is not standing in the way of Blake. Donald Sterling is standing in the way. Franchises can remain in shambles. 30+ years as an NBA owner and your team makes it out of the first round ONCE. That is just as bad as hiring a GM for 20+ years and only giving him ONE payraise. Donald Sterling does not deserve this good fortune.
Has anyone heard monta ellis talk? he cant even form a cogent spoken sentence how can his texts be construed as sexual harassment?
Yeah if the only championships count thing comes into play then explain Glenn Robinson (Spurs) Ant Walker (Miami) and lame ass Peja Stojackoffvich (Dallas last year). Its not fair to some really great players to always use that arguement, look at Steve Nash, Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, all great but never able to get that ring. I almost feel Payton should be thrown in there, his ring should have an asterik
@Ian, thats what I said, those two are not as formidable as everyone makes them out to be. Again. I would have traded Bynum 2 of 3 years ago and definitely pulled the trigger on a good deal for Pau. The only guy I thought gave the Lakers that x factor was Odom. Plus he rebounded like a monster for being as lanky as he is. Odom is a whiner off the court but Pau is a bitch on the court, I would rather have the guy who is a bitch off the court.
Monta has a southern “T.I. the rapper” sorta sound to his voice. I always liked it. It gave his personality some identity .
The Common vs. Drake beef makes me laugh because, well, what do rappers even have to diss each other with anymore?
The fact that Drake responded with, “Yeah I might sing, but…” says it all. Back in my day (*old man mode*), rappers would’ve been put on blast for singning, starring in romantic comedies, dressing like a nerd, having any affiliation whatsoever with the gay community, “talking White,” having security, not having a criminal record,collaborating with a country or pop artist, moving out of the hood, etc. I’m not saying it wasn’t a close-minded mentality, but it did make for entertaining beef.
Today? The seal has been broken. There are no limits anymore, and everybody understands it’s about appealing to the widest audience possible and just making your money where you can. All the stuff that ’80s/90s rappers would clown others about, 2011 rappers have made part of the game.
C-Murder and Lil Boosie showed us that it’s not cute to REALLY be in the streets like that. The fact that Rick Ross got exposed as having been a COP in a former life and he’s STILL one of the giants in the rap game is telling. Ross’ career would have been dead back in the day if people found out he worked for the government. Now it’s no big deal.
@Dana Walker — Please tell me why Gary Payton’s ring should have an asterisk. He was the 6th man on Miami and often played crunch-time minutes ahead of White Chocolate. In the Finals series against Dallas he hit more than one big-time clutch shot and helped neutralize Jason Terry and Devin Harris and whatever other guards Dallas had. So are you saying only starters should get asterisk-free rings? Only guys who score 20 a night? Only guys who are in the prime of their careers? Get the f*** outta here with that.
Sorry Rilla, but BG is not the best PF yet. He is the soon-to-be best and if he stays healthy will be MVP in the future. There are just too many established PFs that are on good teams this year. He’ll have to school the majority of them before he takes the honors. If the clips win 20 more games in this shortened season than last year the credit will go to CP3 and to management for picking up Chauncey and Caron. I think it could happen and Paul could be MVP.
Glad to see the Knicks front court producing but man, do we need an upgrade in the back court, someone to distribute the ball and run the offense. Melo led the whole friggin team in assists with 3! Not gonna fly against teams that play defense.
chicago
” But I think Blake can be much more complete than those guys. Only time will tell though”
there you said it yourself CAN BE which means he isnt yet.
a dirk led team will never miss the playoffs and whoever picks amare over blake is crazy.
jay
dont worry i wasnt suggesting anything but like u said brown sucks.
also i do count championships when comparing superstars not lets say ewing vs longley but i do use it when comparing duncan to malone there it counts.
jay
oh and yeah i agree if you jump teams to win one it counts even less.
dana
yup super overrated bynum i do think gasol is real good and often underrated but comparing them to duncan and robinson damn. again rings dont count when comparing scrub vs star but star vs star yeah they hold some weight.
Everyone has their own system for judging how good a player is and we all prioritize different aspects. It’s essentially an index of factors including stats, post season performance, championships, position played, the role a player has on his team, opposition faced, era in which they played, cultural significance and a host of other factors. No one really ranks players soley by the number of rings or else whar Jay mentioned above would be true. No one thonks Adam Morrison ranks higher than Barkley all time. Even if someone actually created an index of every conceivable factor relating to potential greatness it would not reveal any true ranking because we all value those factors differently.
@Ian — It “counts less”? That doesn’t even make sense. Asnwer this for me: If the “team jumper” contributes to his new team winning a championship, does the ring “count less” for the other guys on the team? Let’s say the Spurs wouldn’t have won the ’05 title without Horry; does that mean the ring counts less for Duncan since he did it with the help of a team jumper?
@ian
When talking about “once Blakes game is complete” I was referring to him being the BEST IN THE NBA. Dirk’s has one of the biggest holes in his game right now on the defensive side of the ball, so his game isn’t complete at all. Same goes with Amare. About the most complete 4-man in the NBA is Lamarcus Aldridge, but that’s only slightly. The reason Dirk is considered the best by many is because his offense is so superb. Well I argue that Blakes offense is superb while also being a better passer, rebounder, better playmaker, and better defender than Dirk, Amare, or Aldridge.
But like i said, that’s just my argument.
“All the stuff that ’80s/90s rappers would clown others about, 2011 rappers have made part of the game”—AB
Exactly AB. The Rap game and Hip Hop have split into. They used to be one, but now you have Rappers (Drake) vs Lyricist (Common). There was a time where not writing your own lyrics or being a terrible lyricist would pretty much ruin your career. There was a time when Female gangsta Rapper Boss, was outed as prom queen or Valedictorian of her HS and she instantly lost credibility. Now you got rapper Plies claiming to be a goon while he holds a psychology degree or a nursing degree (can’t remember which one).
Think back to Eminems 8-Mile final battle. “But I know something about you. You went to Glenbrook, that’s a private school.” and
“This guys a gangsta? His real names Clarence. And Clarence parents have a real good marriage.”
Basically stating that dude is a lame for pretending to be gangsta when he comes from a good background.
Rick Ross is running around claiming to be a “Baaauuuce” when this fool was a Corrections police officer. Shyt drives me crazy.
I feel gortat on that finger thing… i broke my pinky before a game once then went out and scored 40
wow 38 wasnt me, but thanks? and weird too whoever would say that for me.
Oh fuckin SHIT!
I think this might be the first time i’ve ever read AB telling someone to “Get the F*** outta here!” LOL!
Re: Drake vs. Common
The funniest thing about that whole thing is Common said his song “Sweet” was about all guys who sing… he wasn’t talking about anyone specifically. Then Drake steps on stage in Vegas and says, “I might sing, but I ain’t no bitch. If Common got something to say, say it to my face.”
That’s like Common going to a club and randomly yelling “What’s up you f-in pu$$y!”, and Drake turning around like, “That’s me!”
And pleeeeeeease don’t get me started on Rick effing Ross.
@ Beib
I guessed that wasn’t you… you don’t use caps.
@ AB: “The Common vs. Drake beef makes me laugh because, well, what do rappers even have to diss each other with anymore?”
If you listen to some of these idiots responding to eachother in interviews it’s more or less like, “You are nothing to me. Do you know how much money I have? You borrowed my *insert exotic car here* for your video bcuz you don’t have one.”
That’s what the beefs nowadays are about. Drake tweeted, “Platinum. THAT’s sweet”, in response to Common’s song titled “Sweet”. If there’s a beef they rich dude always talk about how big his wallet is. WACK! So if it’s all about money, I guess Justin Beiber can talk shit to all of those homos. And MC Celine Dion is hardcore. What ever happened to mic skills? If you got a problem wit someone, lay it down on wax… or polycarbonate(CDs), in today’s terms.