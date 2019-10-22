Blake Griffin’s Hamstring And Knee Injuries Will Keep Him Out Until At Least November

The Detroit Pistons will once again be scrapping for a playoff spot this season in the East, as they only made minor adjustments to last year’s roster that found its way to the 8-seed.

The biggest determining factor in whether they will be able to make it back-to-back playoff runs will be the health of Blake Griffin, whose knee injury late last year limited him in an unfortunate end to an otherwise spectacular season. To start this year, Griffin is still battling nagging injuries, and his hamstring injury, combined with knee soreness, will force him to miss the first week of games, at least.

The Pistons announced Griffin would not travel with the team to Indiana to open the season and would be re-evaluated the first week of November, meaning he will miss at least seven games and possibly more.

The Pistons announced Blake Griffin will not travel to Indiana while continuing a treatment and conditioning regimen for left hamstring and posterior knee soreness. He will be re-evaluated for a return to action the first week of November. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 22, 2019

Griffin is coming off of one of his best seasons as a pro and having to start the year sidelined with injuries is highly unfortunate. The Pistons will have to rely heavily on Andre Drummond in Griffin’s absence to take on a bigger role in the frontcourt and hope Reggie Jackson can get off to a hot start from the point guard spot until Griffin returns to bring his scoring and playmaking punch.