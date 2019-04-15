Getty Image

Blake Griffin sat out the Pistons’ regular season finale against the Knicks due to a lingering knee injury, but was listed day-to-day and there was hope he could return for the playoff series with Milwaukee.

On Sunday night, Griffin was officially announced as being out and the Pistons proceeded to get thoroughly dominated by the Bucks in a 121-86 loss on the road. It was a brutal showing from Detroit, who unsurprisingly struggled offensively without their All-Star forward, and unfortunately it seems unlikely that things are going to get better over the course of the series.

Griffin told reporters he’d be playing if it were up to him, but as coach Dwane Casey noted, it’s in the hands of the medical staff as to when he plays and given that the last time he returned he dealt with swelling and pain, they haven’t yet given him the clearance needed and want to wait for him to be 100%.