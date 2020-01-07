Blake Griffin Had Surgery On His Knee And There’s No Timetable For His Return

The Detroit Pistons will be without the services of Blake Griffin for some time. Griffin, who missed the first 10 games of the season due to a lingering knee issue, underwent surgery on his left knee on Tuesday. The news comes one day after it was reported that the option to receive a procedure on his ailing knee was on the table for the Pistons’ star.

The team announced the news in a release. The procedure was described as an “arthroscopic debridement of his left knee,” and currently, the team has no timetable set for his return.

Blake Griffin underwent successful procedure on his left knee. No timetable for his return. Per the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/5Rdg95pUo3 — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) January 7, 2020

This is not the first time Griffin has had something done to this knee. Last postseason, Griffin missed the first two games of Detroit’s first round sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, but played in games three and four before the team was sent home. Two days after the team was eliminated, Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on that knee.

While he was able to appear in 18 games this season, it’s been evident that Griffin hasn’t been himself. His averaging career-lows in points (15.5), rebounds (4.7), and minutes (28.4) per game while shooting a career-worst 35.2 percent from the field. If this is it for Griffin this season, hopefully this procedure is able to get everything all cleared up and he’ll be able to get back to being the best version of himself when 2020-21 rolls around.