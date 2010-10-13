Blake Griffin meets Tim Duncan; LeBron meets first injury in Miami

Talk about a start. Thirty seconds into his Mexico City matchup with the master, Tim Duncan, second-chance rookie Blake Griffin (13 pts, 17 rebs, 3 stls) caught a fast-break alley-oop, grabbing the lob from Baron Davis with both hands and finishing over his shoulder with one … And talk about a finish. Chris Kaman gave L.A. a one-point lead with less than 10 seconds to go on a putback of a missed free throw, and in the ensuing Spurs huddle, Gregg Popovich stepped aside and let Manu Ginobili diagram the game-winning play. Manu was in there like Gene Keady without the toupee, and a few seconds later bumped his record to 1-0 as a coach: Bobby Simmons and Gary Neal ran a play we’ve seen Duncan and Roger Mason run before, getting Neal an open three on the wing that he dropped for the W … The announcers said DeJuan Blair reduced his body fat from 14 to eight percent this offseason. He must have given that extra six to Baron … Apparently the new rules regarding technicals don’t apply to veteran superstars. In the fourth quarter, Duncan (17 pts, 13 rebs, 3 blks) went up for a shot, thought he got fouled, and did a violent ballet move where he jumped in the air and gave the nearest ref a back-handed dismissal. It was about as demonstrative as you get get, and yet no tech … The best part about watching the Celtics during the preseason? No one has to tell Tommy Heinsohn to shut up. With Boston resting everyone from Paul Pierce to Ben Affleck last night, Nate Robinson carried the offense, going off for 26 points and 8 assists in a loss to the Sixers. It’s still preseason, though, so Mr. Tommy Points had no aggravated assaults on the refs … One name to watch out for in Boston is Stephane Lasme. A former UMass big man with crazy hops and a wild motor, Lasme can’t shoot, but he can definitely find a spot as an energy guy off the bench … There were maybe 28 people at the game in Philly. Bricks echoed throughout the building, and you could hear the ball bouncing on the regular. We could have sworn the Sixers’ staff piped in canned noise. Everything sounded about as authentic as the laugh track on Who’s The Boss? … Without Gilbert Arenas (knee) in the lineup, the Wizards’ backcourt of Nick Young and John Wall went off for 24 and 19 points, respectively, in a win over Atlanta. On the other side, Jordan Crawford dropped 30 points, 5 boards and 5 dimes and made it that much more likely the Hawks either trade Jamal Crawford or ignore his demands for an extension … Ron Artest is getting the key to Las Vegas. Literally, the man has keys to maybe the one place in the world that David Stern would probably send his henchmen to track him. Queensbridge having the keys to Sin City is akin to giving Charlie Sheen a room full of wealthy and beautiful women — bad things are sure to happen. Amazingly, though, Artest is being recognized with “Ron Artest Day” today in Vegas for his community and charity work in the area … Oh, and you may have heard something about LeBron James getting hurt last night, around the same time 911 lines in Miami were flooded with calls of false-alarm heart attacks. Against CSKA Moscow (Russia), LeBron grabbed his right hamstring in the third quarter and didn’t return. LeBron still led everyone with 22 points in a Heat win, but Miami seriously can’t afford to have any of their Big Three out for extended periods of time. The drop-off from the starters to the backups is huge … CSKA’s leading scorer? Former Dukie Trajan Langdon with 20 … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Derrick Rose‘s 23 points and Joakim Noah 16, 14 boards and 8 assists led the Bulls in a blowout of the Raptors; Marc Gasol had 19 and 8 boards in Memphis’ win over OKC; Kevin Love posted 16 points and 15 boards, and Michael Beasley scored 21 in Minnesota’s 20-piecing of Denver; DeMarcus Cousins had 20 points as Sacramento beat Golden State; and Al Jefferson put up 16 points in Utah’s win over Phoenix … Finally, we hope most of y’all got a chance to catch the ESPN “30 for 30” on the friendship between Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic. It was another great film and shed light on the conflict in their home country that many Americans don’t know — or don’t know enough — about. R.I.P. Drazen … We’re out like Langdon’s shot in the NBA …
Every time Joakim puts up 16,14, and 8, the haters throw up in their mouths a little bit.
Blake Griffin is a freak. Tim Duncan is one of the greatest centers ever and he still got it. How is DMC puttin up those numbers? I gotta see one of Kings games cause i dont believe this. Why doesnt E. Brand just retire? When Glen Davis is calln for clear outs vs you then your career is over. @JC, Settle down u do know it was vs the Raptors front line.
Langdon’s been raining murder ever since he joined CSKA… I think he likes it there cause he could be 7th or 8th man in the NBA easily…
What? Trajan Langdon is still playing ball?
why would langdon move from moscow to any nba team? he’s the man there, he gets more money than he could make in nba, probably he gets women too and everyone knows how hot russian girls can be…
@Chicagorilla timmy always says he’s a power forward :P but yeah, he is one of the best, if not the best, who played that position. all those fundamental moves are paying off for him now. when most of players his age, that play same position as him, are two steps behind, timmy gets it done by his skill set.
since getting to lakers, ron ron is a real role model. he’s been doing right stuff. nice to see him turning the page. and i think stern is happy for him too. with all those problems artest had, and now he’s going to schools to teach kids about importance of being able to reach for help when you need it… ron is da man!
Everyone should have to read FAX FROM SARAJEVO, a masterpiece graphic novel about the civil war in Bosnia.
[www.google.com]
Lasme can damn play, good at defense and blocking shots too. Dump Wafer and give his roster spot to the Gabonese kid…
@sans: Where are you from??? This book Fax from Sarajevo was written by this guy Joe Kubert, based on the faxes he recieved from a Bosnian comicbook agent during the civil war…And this agent is a father of one of my best friends. So basically this is a book about my friend and his family!
sans, i am from sarajevo and i was there during whole war time. if you have some questions, feel free to ask. but it wasn’t civil war, no matter what some want to say. we were attacked among others by forces from other country (serbia).
i’ll have to look for this Fax from Sarajevo and i’ll let you know is it accurate :)
@ Chico that Elton brand crack was cold
LOL
@Dime, great call on “Once Brothers”, the 30 for 30 series is the best thing ESPN has done in over 20 years. The Iverson one was great, as was the Tupac/Tyson and quite a few others. Almost forgot how good Drazen was, sad he never got to finish what he started.
Blake was beasting, the guy is light on his feet with incredible hops. I really think he may be R.O.Y favorite if he keeps this up.
Damn Dime that’s bad business LeBron isn’t injured I watched that whole game last night even though I had to watch it with Russian announcers. He left with leg cramps don’t gas up the haters lol.
cramps = dehydration. so lebron’s body can’t handle the heat of south florida? btw hamstring injuries suck. I got a light one right now and now I’m jogging instead of doing wind sprints… it’s boring I tell ya.
Too bad I can’t find the rockets nets game anywhere. I wanna watch some ball
@ ab40
if you don’t mind it in chinese(?)
[www.firstrow.net]
@Tim Duncan says he is a PF. That may or may not be true, but he is in no way shape or form a PF. He is a 7ft 260LB center. The only reason he was initially a PF is because DRob was still playing until 02′. Once he left Tim was the center by his game not his position on the allstar ballet. Either way he is still one of the best in the game.
That 30 by 30 nite was wonderfully done. Drazen had so much swagger! I loved watching the old clips of him lighting the league up with that in your face jumper of his. Was a terrible loss for the league when he died. Dude had just become a star. Kids were rocking his jersey. A lot of the european players were good and clearly talented, but Drazen was the first one to really get that respect here in the states I think. PPL forget how loaded that Yugoslavian national team was before the war ripped it apart. All those players became legends in their own right. R.I.P. Drazen #3
Langdon admitted that he’s not athletic enough for the NBA. Former #12 pick (I think) of the Cavs rode the pine for a while and got cut. He can’t defend ANYONE, thus he stays with CSKA and makes his money.
No one would pick this cat up.
Last night’s 30/30 was great. Man that Yugoslav squad was stacked. It was very sad to watch though. It served to prove that nothing good comes from war. Drazen was a beast back in the day. I believe Vlade when he says that he didn’t mean to disrespect by his action. He seemed that he was a true nationalist, with a strong belief in a united Yugoslavia. But one can also Petro’s stance also: he was the Croactian chosen one; a man that had a lot of pride. So it must have really hard for him to make amends with Vlade. Petro represented so much to Croticans. Also, the Croticans were ones that suffered the most causalities during the war.
@Sho-nuff
Where the link or quote where Langdon says, “I’m not athletic enough for the NBA”. If you can’t find it, i call bullshit.
There are guards in the league who are less athletic than Langdon and don’t have as good as jumper as Langdon too but they are in the league. Athleticism isn’t everything, and it has very little to do with him not being in the league. How about the common problem of being a tweener? He could develop his point guard skills for the 1 and he’s too small for the 2.
Yall better not sleep on Memphis…. is it me or are the OKC Thunder media darlings….. Every sports network showed every other preseason game highlights except really da Memphis/OKC matchup where the grizz starters destroyed okc’s maybe its just because its PRESEASON…. but i bet if it was the other way around it would have been a 10 min. segment and i’m not really a Grizz fan so i have a mixed reaction
Damn i think Toronto might be the worst team in the league..
Noah droppin lightweight Pau #’s?? aint that about a bitch lol
Blake Griffin and Paul Wall gonna push each other far in that ROY race.. you know after the first quarter of the season they gonna be watchin each other..
@LakeShow84
I don’t know about Paul Wall… but I think John Wall will do pretty well too.
LMAOOOOOOOOO
my bad.. no coffee today..
Damn im slippin this offseason.. what did i say the other day?? We ALREADY won our 3rd lol
I promise ill proof read from here on out guys lol
Hold up! Who’s the Boss? was filmed in front of a live studio audience.
chicago
dave left in 03 :( after the spurs won the chip. but i think tim was also a pf when rasho was there after that yeah he has been a center. he woulda been a center from day one but like u said the admiral had the spot locked.
Holy scoobie doo ish batman, Ian agreed with something i wrote. Yeh i forgot about the Rasho experiment. @JAY if u remember Langdon back when the rules were different and he came to the L, he did not have the speed or IQ to stay in front of anyone and that IS why he is not in the L. He was JJ Reddick without Dwight Howard behind him. Actually JJ may be a tad bit quicker.
lol we have agreed on stuff before i think.
For real tho, some of those backdoor cut bounce passes from Noah to Rose were beautiful basketball. I didn’t know Noah could pass like that.
Hopefully, Bargnani took some notes
@yoda
Serbians attacked? Really? So the bosnians and croatians claimed independence without holding guns of their own?
This is a hoops blog. Stick to hoops…budala.
Hey Sh!tface.
I didn’t read all the comments yet. But I agree with you. I like Lasme and Erden.
Those two can play!
If Von Wafer has to go. Let him go!
I know the Celtics have a lot of good players in camp. But those two have to stay.