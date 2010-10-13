Blake Griffin meets Tim Duncan; LeBron meets first injury in Miami

Talk about a start. Thirty seconds into his Mexico City matchup with the master, Tim Duncan, second-chance rookie Blake Griffin (13 pts, 17 rebs, 3 stls) caught a fast-break alley-oop, grabbing the lob from Baron Davis with both hands and finishing over his shoulder with one … And talk about a finish. Chris Kaman gave L.A. a one-point lead with less than 10 seconds to go on a putback of a missed free throw, and in the ensuing Spurs huddle, Gregg Popovich stepped aside and let Manu Ginobili diagram the game-winning play. Manu was in there like Gene Keady without the toupee, and a few seconds later bumped his record to 1-0 as a coach: Bobby Simmons and Gary Neal ran a play we’ve seen Duncan and Roger Mason run before, getting Neal an open three on the wing that he dropped for the W … The announcers said DeJuan Blair reduced his body fat from 14 to eight percent this offseason. He must have given that extra six to Baron … Apparently the new rules regarding technicals don’t apply to veteran superstars. In the fourth quarter, Duncan (17 pts, 13 rebs, 3 blks) went up for a shot, thought he got fouled, and did a violent ballet move where he jumped in the air and gave the nearest ref a back-handed dismissal. It was about as demonstrative as you get get, and yet no tech … The best part about watching the Celtics during the preseason? No one has to tell Tommy Heinsohn to shut up. With Boston resting everyone from Paul Pierce to Ben Affleck last night, Nate Robinson carried the offense, going off for 26 points and 8 assists in a loss to the Sixers. It’s still preseason, though, so Mr. Tommy Points had no aggravated assaults on the refs … One name to watch out for in Boston is Stephane Lasme. A former UMass big man with crazy hops and a wild motor, Lasme can’t shoot, but he can definitely find a spot as an energy guy off the bench … There were maybe 28 people at the game in Philly. Bricks echoed throughout the building, and you could hear the ball bouncing on the regular. We could have sworn the Sixers’ staff piped in canned noise. Everything sounded about as authentic as the laugh track on Who’s The Boss? … Without Gilbert Arenas (knee) in the lineup, the Wizards’ backcourt of Nick Young and John Wall went off for 24 and 19 points, respectively, in a win over Atlanta. On the other side, Jordan Crawford dropped 30 points, 5 boards and 5 dimes and made it that much more likely the Hawks either trade Jamal Crawford or ignore his demands for an extension … Ron Artest is getting the key to Las Vegas. Literally, the man has keys to maybe the one place in the world that David Stern would probably send his henchmen to track him. Queensbridge having the keys to Sin City is akin to giving Charlie Sheen a room full of wealthy and beautiful women — bad things are sure to happen. Amazingly, though, Artest is being recognized with “Ron Artest Day” today in Vegas for his community and charity work in the area … Oh, and you may have heard something about LeBron James getting hurt last night, around the same time 911 lines in Miami were flooded with calls of false-alarm heart attacks. Against CSKA Moscow (Russia), LeBron grabbed his right hamstring in the third quarter and didn’t return. LeBron still led everyone with 22 points in a Heat win, but Miami seriously can’t afford to have any of their Big Three out for extended periods of time. The drop-off from the starters to the backups is huge … CSKA’s leading scorer? Former Dukie Trajan Langdon with 20 … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Derrick Rose‘s 23 points and Joakim Noah 16, 14 boards and 8 assists led the Bulls in a blowout of the Raptors; Marc Gasol had 19 and 8 boards in Memphis’ win over OKC; Kevin Love posted 16 points and 15 boards, and Michael Beasley scored 21 in Minnesota’s 20-piecing of Denver; DeMarcus Cousins had 20 points as Sacramento beat Golden State; and Al Jefferson put up 16 points in Utah’s win over Phoenix … Finally, we hope most of y’all got a chance to catch the ESPN “30 for 30” on the friendship between Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic. It was another great film and shed light on the conflict in their home country that many Americans don’t know — or don’t know enough — about. R.I.P. Drazen … We’re out like Langdon’s shot in the NBA …