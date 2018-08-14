Getty Image

Nearly a month has passed since the good folks at NBA 2K19 assigned ratings to last season’s trio of highly impressive rookies. Philly’s Ben Simmons, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Boston’s Jayson Tatum were given the same rating in the game and, even if that feels like cheating at this juncture, it can also make a ton of sense given the debate raging as to which player is best, both for now and the future.

With that as the backdrop, the aforementioned rating (87 overall) serves as something of a baseline in some respects and, on Monday evening, Detroit Pistons big man Blake Griffin was given his mark from those at 2K Sports. Considering Griffin is a former Rookie of the Year and a four-time member of the All-NBA teams, most would have anticipated him coming in at least at or above that group, even with the injury issues he’s faced in recent years.

Instead, Griffin found himself just behind that trio and he doesn’t seem particularly thrilled with it based off his “…” tweet on Monday night.