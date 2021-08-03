Blake Griffin had a fascinating 2020-21 season, starting slowly in Detroit before working out a buyout to head to the Brooklyn Nets on a minimum deal where he became an important role player in the team’s run to the conference semifinals.

Griffin averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on just over 21 minutes per night with the Nets, while posting a robust 49.2/38.3/78.2 shooting split that was more reminiscent of Lob City era Blake than what he was in Detroit. Griffin’s season was a testament to the importance of fit and role in how valuable a player is seen, and entering free agency, he was likely to have a fascinating choice between a minimum deal back in Brooklyn to chase a title or possibly more money in a bigger role again elsewhere.

In the end, Griffin chose to stay put with the Nets, reportedly agreeing on a one-year deal.

Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The rest of Brooklyn’s offseason will perhaps play a part in what Griffin’s ultimate role with the team will be. Jeff Green is, for sure, gone, but they’ll be players on the veteran minimum market, competing with the other top teams for the best role players at bargain prices. At the same time, it is safe to assume that he will be entrenched in the rotation somewhere, particularly after he found his stride in a supporting role last season. Griffin isn’t going to recapture his superstar upside, but he’s a quality ball mover that played hard defensively and did the little things for the 2020-21 Nets. Keeping that player for a modest cost is kind of a no-brainer for Brooklyn as they pursue a potentially deep playoff run.