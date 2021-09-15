Word broke Tuesday that legendary comedian and entertainer Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61. Macdonald reportedly suffered from cancer for nearly a decade, all while making people laugh consistently and with vigor. Macdonald also crossed over to the sports world in several ways, notably hosting the ESPY’s and firing away on Twitter during events both large-scale and run-of-the-mill. With that as the backdrop, many folks expressed their condolences and shared memories of Macdonald on Tuesday, and one example came from Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin.

Griffin, who is a six-time All-Star, won the NBA Rookie of the Year award more than a decade ago. As is customary, Griffin was at the podium at a press conference while receiving that particular honor and, amusingly, Macdonald crashed the party by impersonating a member of the media and asking Griffin a question in what the NBA fixture described as “my favorite press conference moment ever.”

my favorite press conference moment ever https://t.co/Ju2gOCCXWt — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) September 14, 2021

Macdonald’s trademark style is on full display here, deadpanning on how no player has ever “repeated” as Rookie of the Year. Griffin, who has famously crossed over into the comedy world during his sports career, definitely seemed to enjoy it in the moment when it happened, and it is clearly a moment he cherishes to this day.