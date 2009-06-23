Blake Griffin On The Cover Of NCAA Basketball 10

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Blake Griffin
06.23.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

NCAA Basketball 10

Even before he officially becomes the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft on Thursday, EA Sports is banking on Blake Griffin. After a ridiculous season at Oklahoma which was capped off by the consensus national Player of the Year, now you’ll be able to keep the Sooner dream alive as Griffin will be the new face of NCAA Basketball 10.

“Seeing myself on the cover of NCAA Basketball 10 is such a great tribute to my time at Oklahoma,” said Griffin. “I loved playing in front of passionate fans and competing against some of the best schools in the country. Now I am looking forward to competing at the next level against the best players in the world.”

From what we hear, NCAA Basketball 10 builds on a new game engine introduced last year, refining and improving core gameplay functions, and adding more depth to the popular “styles of play” and “set your tempo” features, making it a strategic and entirely unique basketball gameplay experience. We can’t wait!

