Blake Griffin Overcomes Kevin Love’s Big Night For The OT Win

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #GIFs
12.23.13 5 years ago

Fresh off a great game against the visitng Nuggets, Blake Griffin overcame a huge game from Kevin Love and a lot of looks for Nikola Pekovic, to help the Clippers clinch an overtime win at home on Sunday night, 120-116. With CP3 struggling, Blake had to carry the offense, and he was up to the challenge.

First, Kevin Love’s performance cannot be overstated enough. He dropped 45 points, on 15-for-23 shooting (2/6 3pt), grabbed 19 rebounds and dished six assists in the loss. The ‘Wolves needed that all-around brilliance because â€” with the exception of Pekovic’s 34 points and 14 rebounds â€” there was no one else who produced. Ricky Rubio played more than 38 minutes and didn’t score a single point (though he did have 12 assists). Aside from Pek and Love, only J.J. Barea (12) and Kevin Martin (16) reached double-figures in the OT loss.

Love even survived an encounter with the irascible Matt Barnes, whose foul on a driving Love in the third quarter led to a Flagrant 2 and an ejection.

We’d like to see less of these flagrant 2 upgrades, obviously. And this one by Barnes shouldn’t qualify since it doesn’t appear he had malicious intent, except if you judge it by Love’s mean mugging after-the-fact. Love didn’t even fall.

Regardless, it was Blake’s night: he had 32 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the OT win.

Griffin even found time to smash the ball a couple times, particularly this one on poor Rubio.

Recent signing, Stephen Jackson, had a perfectly measured Captain Jax reaction to the slam.

After Kevin Love forced Blake to pick up his final foul in overtime, CP3 scored 9 of LA’s 14 points in the extra session, and the Clippers found a way to win.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMaggifsKEVIN LOVELos Angeles ClippersMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP