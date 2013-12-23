Blake Griffin Overcomes Kevin Love’s Big Night For The OT Win

Fresh off a great game against the visitng Nuggets, Blake Griffin overcame a huge game from Kevin Love and a lot of looks for Nikola Pekovic, to help the Clippers clinch an overtime win at home on Sunday night, 120-116. With CP3 struggling, Blake had to carry the offense, and he was up to the challenge.

First, Kevin Love’s performance cannot be overstated enough. He dropped 45 points, on 15-for-23 shooting (2/6 3pt), grabbed 19 rebounds and dished six assists in the loss. The ‘Wolves needed that all-around brilliance because â€” with the exception of Pekovic’s 34 points and 14 rebounds â€” there was no one else who produced. Ricky Rubio played more than 38 minutes and didn’t score a single point (though he did have 12 assists). Aside from Pek and Love, only J.J. Barea (12) and Kevin Martin (16) reached double-figures in the OT loss.

Love even survived an encounter with the irascible Matt Barnes, whose foul on a driving Love in the third quarter led to a Flagrant 2 and an ejection.

We’d like to see less of these flagrant 2 upgrades, obviously. And this one by Barnes shouldn’t qualify since it doesn’t appear he had malicious intent, except if you judge it by Love’s mean mugging after-the-fact. Love didn’t even fall.

Regardless, it was Blake’s night: he had 32 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the OT win.

Griffin even found time to smash the ball a couple times, particularly this one on poor Rubio.

Recent signing, Stephen Jackson, had a perfectly measured Captain Jax reaction to the slam.

After Kevin Love forced Blake to pick up his final foul in overtime, CP3 scored 9 of LA’s 14 points in the extra session, and the Clippers found a way to win.

