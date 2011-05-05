Blake Griffin Premieres The Blake Show In L.A. Tonight

We don’t have to tell you that Blake Griffin means business both on and off the court. His rookie season numbers speak for themselves – 1,845 points, 214 dunks, 989 rebounds, 3,111 minutes and 82 starts – making him the unanimous winner of NBA Rookie of the Year. Tonight, Nike is celebrating this feat with the first (and perhaps last) episode of The Blake Show – a satirical play on late-night TV co-starring Andy Richter.

A limited number of fans will be able to attend at the Nike Vault, so arrive early! The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Besides Blake and Andy discussing the season, there will be a Q&A with fans, some giveaways and the chance to pose at The Blake Show set for photos. We’ll be there, will you?

Nike Vault

1111 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

