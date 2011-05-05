Blake Griffin Premieres The Blake Show In L.A. Tonight

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin
05.05.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

We don’t have to tell you that Blake Griffin means business both on and off the court. His rookie season numbers speak for themselves – 1,845 points, 214 dunks, 989 rebounds, 3,111 minutes and 82 starts – making him the unanimous winner of NBA Rookie of the Year. Tonight, Nike is celebrating this feat with the first (and perhaps last) episode of The Blake Show – a satirical play on late-night TV co-starring Andy Richter.

A limited number of fans will be able to attend at the Nike Vault, so arrive early! The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Besides Blake and Andy discussing the season, there will be a Q&A with fans, some giveaways and the chance to pose at The Blake Show set for photos. We’ll be there, will you?

Nike Vault
1111 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin
TAGSANDY RICHTERBLAKE GRIFFINLos Angeles ClippersNIKENike BasketballNike VaultStyle - Kicks and GearThe Blake Show

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP