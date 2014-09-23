Blake Griffin Says He Knew Donald Sterling Was Racist From The Beginning

Even before audio of the reprehensible thoughts that ultimately forced Donald Sterling from the NBA surfaced, his racism was no secret. Sterling had harbored and acted on his sentiments about minorities for decades prior, a reality the league did its very best to dismiss until the proper time arose. But the internet – and even public record, in this case – makes any information difficult to conceal, leading Los Angeles Clippers superstar Blake Griffin to learn of Sterling’s abhorrent behavior and mindset years before the scandal that forced the owner of his team to sell.
In an illuminating, thoughtful interview with GQ, Griffin says he became aware of Sterling’s racism once it became clear the Clippers would select him with the first overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft.
When the draft lottery came out and the Clippers said they were gonna draft me, I went to Google to find out more about the Clippers, because I didn’t know a lot. And I was like, “Okay, team owned by Donald Sterling.” So then I typed in “Donald Sterling” in Google, and the first thing that pops up is “Donald Sterling racist.” And I was like, “Whoa!” So obviously I explored that, read a whole bunch of articles, read the deposition at one of his court cases. Which was awesome, if you ever have time to read some of the depositions. [laughs]
Though Griffin goes on to say that he rarely spent time with Sterling, the above goes to show just how unenviable working conditions were for Clippers players over the years. They knew the man paying their bills considered most of them second-class citizens, but were powerless to speak out against him or do anything about it in general. So much contributed to the franchise’s woes before the Lob City era, but that influence shouldn’t be discounted when assessing the Clippers’ woebegone history.
Griffin also tells GQ that he was initially against a team-wide demonstration in the playoff game at the Golden State Warriors immediately following the scandal’s inception.
Some guys wanted to do something. Some guys didn’t want to. I was one of the guys—and I don’t know, I might catch flak for this—I was one of the guys who didn’t want to do anything. I didn’t want to give this one incident the power that it doesn’t deserve. You know what I mean? And coincidentally, I had just, for the first time, watched the Jackie Robinson movie and watched how he dealt with it, even though obviously it’s a movie. And I’ve actually read Hank Aaron books and a lot of things. I just felt like the best way to respond to something like that is just to go out and do what we do and not let it affect us. Because we’re the ones that get affected, not anybody else. So that’s why I took that position. But I completely understood why guys did want to do something. I was just kind of one of the ones that was like, “Let’s just play basketball.”
The Clippers, memorably, wore their shooting shirts inside-out during pre-game warmups so the team’s logo couldn’t be seen. It was the perfect protest, and one in which Griffin ultimately participated.
His preference to simply “play basketball” lends credence to the notion that the Clippers were affected by the Sterling saga, though. Griffin comes close to admitting as much to GQ, saying “even not trying to think about something is energy and effort” while still downplaying its role in their eventual ouster at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Congratulations to Griffin and the rest of his teammates for not having to worry about Sterling at all going forward. What a load that must be off of their individual and collective shoulders.
Yet he signed a 5 year extension with Sterling
Thank you. I’d been telling people that everybody from the players to the commissioner knew that he was dirty. NBA Players only care about money and they proved this by going on strike four times, which led to two shortened seasons. They’ll play under racism before letting that money get threatened. The tripped out thing is that we still haven’t heard the audio or seen the transcripts like we did with Bruce Levenson and Danny Ferry. That shit’s even more suspect when you consider we’re in the Information Age but the evidence still hasn’t been fully revealed and that the recordings were illegal to boot.
Alright, how about you realize that it’s just as much a living as what you’re probably doing. Not many people would be willing to give up their paychecks to fight against someone that doesn’t have a huge direct impact on them. Sure, it is uncomfortable to work for someone who is racist but you’re expecting them to possibly give up what they’ve worked their whole lives for, and for what? To kick one man out of the association? Be realistic man.
Blake was talking about refusing to play along with everybody else because Donald’s shit and only Doc Rivers stayed the course about talking about refusing to work for him. Of course, we don’t know if he really would’ve bounced but if you get on a soapbox and walk contrary to how you’ve talked, you’ll be questioned. Sterling did have an impact on him since he signs his paychecks and everybody did rally to get Sterling out but only because Adam Silver got pissed about him saying Magic’s name while he was talking to his bedwench. He’s racist alright but it’s questionable that the audio & transcripts still haven’t surfaced but only excerpts of a larger convo. Evidence came out damn near instantly on Bruce Levenson & Danny Ferry and that shit was couple of years old. There shouldn’t be a delay if it’s legit.
And? Money is green, not white.
Of course he signed a five year deal – it’s called BUSINESS and having a CAREER! Sterling is no longer there so who cares?? And as long as those jumpers go down, who cares how they look?? SMH at some people…..
One of the best parts:
“What was it that Klay Thompson said before the playoff series? That you were a “bull in a china shop”?
Bull in a china shop, yeah. But the thing about that is, it depends on who you are. If you’re the bull, being a bull in a china shop is not a bad thing. If you’re the china, it’s a bad thing. So I want to be the bull. I don’t want to be the china.”
