Blake Griffin Shows Off Tremendous Writing Chops In Players’ Tribune Debut

Blake Griffin: All-NBA performer. Endorser. Comedian. Slam poet. Writer of excellent essays? In his debut for The Players’ Tribune, an athlete-helmed site founded by Derek Jeter, Griffin shows off tremendous writing chops in a story containing first-person anecdotes of the Donald Sterling saga.
As a writer, there’s nothing that makes us more uncomfortable than when a piece is good enough to elicit unavoidable jealousy. Considering this one was written by a NBA superstar, though, a whole new kind of inferiority overcame us while reading it. Seriously, Griffin – just named Senior Editor of The Players’ Tribune, by the way – can really, really write.
Below are a few of our favorite passages from Griffin’s exceptional debut.
On Sterling’s annual “White Party” when Griffin was a rookie:
Donald Sterling had me by the hand. You know that thing elderly women do where they grab the top of your hand with just their fingers and lead you around? That’s what he was doing. We were in Malibu for his annual White Party, and it was the first time I was meeting him since the Clippers had drafted me in the spring of 2009. He led me through the house to the balcony overlooking his tennis court. The whole party was set up out there. White tents. White umbrellas. White cloth. I showed up in all white. Everyone showed up in all white. Then there was Donald, standing on the balcony overlooking it all, wearing all black. “Isn’t this just fabulous?” he said.
On Sterling heckling Baron Davis, a member of the Clippers, while he was shooting a technical free throw:
If you’re wondering how a known racist can own an NBA team without anyone batting an eye, first ask yourself how the owner of an NBA team can scream at his team’s best player in front of thousands of people and hundreds of cameras without anyone even caring.
On Sterling’s ouster:
Someone asked me the other day if I’m mad that he made out with $2 billion for selling the team. Maybe a little bit. But in the end, I’m just happy he’s gone. I think about him pulling me around the White Party in Malibu, and a saying comes to mind: “Some people are so poor, all they have is their money.”
There’s no factoid in Griffin’s story that’s especially noteworthy. We’ve covered all of it before, with the notable exception of Steve Ballmer paying for a piece of training equipment on his first day as owner that Sterling refused to buy for years.
The best writing isn’t always revelatory – it simply weaves a winding story. That’s what Griffin so seamlessly does here. We can’t wait to read more of him at The Players’ Tribune going forward.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Love this idea…which Sports Illustrated really initiated I believe with the consistent player lead editorial pieces…Any and every opportunity players have to take ownership of their own image, brand, and voices I am a major fan of.
That quote on people being so poor all they have is their money is a great one.
Since this is a player writing the piece and not an actual journalist, we don’t learn that the theme for Sterling’s “White Party” was likely (undoubtedly) Truman Capote’s ultra-famous “Black and White Ball” ([en.wikipedia.org]) which has been celebrate and imitated for decades! Pretty much every journalist who read this knows that, and it takes away any and all racist overtones from the bash, providing it instead with historical social relevance. Doesn’t excuse Sterling for borish behavior, but explains the theme.
As for the actual central anecdote upon which Griffin dwells . . . If I had been dragged around a party like a hired b#@!% and I was a grown-ass man who claims that as a rookie he didn’t know any better I would not brag on it with the absurd thought that it makes the billionaire look bad when the story makes the player look bad.
Then Griffin says Sterling wouldn’t spend any money to make the team better. Yu-air!, except for the $100 MILLION extension he gave YOU while Tim Duncan was taking $10M a year, on average, to keep his team cap flexible. (And winning championships.)
Griffin ends with a “saying comes to mind . . .” and he quotes it, about rich people “only” having their money but failing to mention all the stuff in the world that money can buy — like cars and b@#!%es, and planes, and planes for the b*&%#es; and when you run out of stuff to buy and you’re Sterling you have so much money that you just buy more money, or, if you prefer, a rookie. That’s not a “saying” bruh.
What have we learned from the website?
That a quarterback (Kapernick or Wilson, can’t remember which) was a bully and that Blake Griffin was Donald Sterling’s bitch. So, yeah, Griffin is glad he’s gone now. I’m thinking that if I’m an athlete I’m doing some stupid ESPN bit featuring softball questions like “What’s your favorite cookie?” and avoiding a soul-baring website that makes me come off like a petulant teenager.
Next week on JeterTalk:
Cal Ripken, Jr. reveals the origins and motivations behind his eating disorder.