Ever wanted your own time machine? Blake Griffin has one in his new futuristic Kia Optima Midsize Sedan. In these two new spots for the start of the 2012-13 NBA season, Griffin goes back in time to teach his younger self a few things, namely: don’t play football and go pick up a basketball instead, practice your free throws, and don’t wear jorts.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which one was better?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.