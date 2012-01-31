Blake Griffin Throws Down One Of The Best Dunks In NBA History

I thought we weren’t topping LeBron‘s dunk… at least for a while. It took us 24 hours. Blake Griffin just nearly took off Kendrick Perkins‘ head.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is this Griffin’s best dunk ever?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.