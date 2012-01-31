Blake Griffin Throws Down One Of The Best Dunks In NBA History

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin
01.31.12 7 years ago 36 Comments

I thought we weren’t topping LeBron‘s dunk… at least for a while. It took us 24 hours. Blake Griffin just nearly took off Kendrick Perkins‘ head.

Is this Griffin’s best dunk ever?

