Blake Griffin Wants To See More ‘Fight’ Out Of The Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a slow start to the season. The team sits at 6-13 and are 2-8 over their last 10 games. The good news is that this puts them a game and a half behind the eight seed in the Eastern Conference, but no team wants to be seven games under .500 at this point in the season.

For Detroit’s superstar forward, a major issue stems from the amount of fight he sees out of his team. Blake Griffin spoke to the media on Friday night following the the Pistons’ 110-107 home defeat to the Charlotte Hornets and voiced some concerns with the team’s approach after it loses.

“Right now we haven’t shown that we’re willing to do things to win,” Griffin said, per ESPN. “I think it’s real light in here after a win, so it seems to me we love the victory, but we don’t like the fight. You’re not going to win games like that.”

Detroit has enough talent on its roster that it stands to reason that its slow start could turn around if Griffin’s able to play a role in fixing what he sees as a major issue. It will certainly help once he’s totally up to speed, as Griffin got off to a late start this year due to hamstring and knee issues. He made his first regular season appearance on Nov. 11, and with him in the lineup, Detroit is 2-5. The All-Star forward is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 30 minutes per game.