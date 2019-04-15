Getty Image

The Detroit Pistons probably didn’t stand much of chance against the Milwaukee Bucks in their first round playoff series in the East regardless, but their odds sit near zero percent without Blake Griffin. That outcome manifested itself in the Pistons 35-point loss in Game 1 as Griffin sat on the bench in a suit and watched, and now reports are trickling out that Griffin could miss the entire series as he continues to nurse his sore left knee.

That news essentially ensures a Bucks sweep, and is a disappointing end to what was a career year for Griffin. But in some comments to the Detroit Free Press, Griffin hinted that the decision to keep him out of the lineup is coming from the top of the organization.