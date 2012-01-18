Blake Griffin’s Grimy Block At The Rim On Al Jefferson

This play was nice and all, but it’s kind of crazy that this was only Blake‘s sixth block of the season. If the Clippers are going to make some noise, he needs to make plays like this on a nightly basis.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
still not a better vid than john wall’s dunk.
Blake was never a shot blocker, he has short arms
That john wall dunk was alright. Nothing compared to nazr brothers dunk.
[m.worldstarhiphop.com]
Ya he has to get more blocks. He needs more everything. He got shit on by Millsap last night.
that dunk and wall’s are close…but consider this…wall did it with an off hand, also, had john lucas fell (the guy wall embarrassed), it woulda added some points to the dunk as well. that announcer went nuts tho in your video. :D are more and more guys gonna start wearing their headbands halo style tho? why is that cool?
nazr muhammad’s bro’s dunk: [www.youtube.com]
VS
john wall’s dunk: [www.youtube.com]
i find youtube always easier to share a link to than worldstar. it’s just quicker.
Folks are so damn brainwashed by big media. ESPN shoves Blake Griffin down your throat, so instead of illustrating how or why they got completely decimated in this game, you resort to showing a clip of an irrelevant defensive play that had no meaning whatsoever in the game due to the fact that the Clips were completely outplayed. Jeremy Evans had like 3 beautiful alley oops for the Jazz in this game… wheres the love for that? Be a bball mag dime, tell us about the people/performances that big media DOESN’T tell us about. Be about basketball.
and before anyone discredits the Jazz…. this game would’ve been won handily by the Jazz, CP3 or not.
ha…. censored. Good job Dime.
That was a great block, but does it really deserve more air time on ESPN than this?
[jazzfanatical.files.wordpress.com]
Griffin was just made ’cause he got abused by Millsap in the game. Nice block, though.