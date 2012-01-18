Blake Griffin’s Grimy Block At The Rim On Al Jefferson

01.18.12 7 years ago 11 Comments

This play was nice and all, but it’s kind of crazy that this was only Blake‘s sixth block of the season. If the Clippers are going to make some noise, he needs to make plays like this on a nightly basis.

