Blazer Mania: The Ultimate Blazers-Inspired Group Show

01.25.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

Sports fans in cities like New York and L.A. don’t know how good they have it. With multiple franchises across the four major sports leagues, there’s always a team to cheer for or a game to go to. In Portland, Ore., on the other hand, everything revolves around the Trail Blazers. And this month, the Rose City’s illest sneaker spot, Compound Gallery, is holding a Blazers-inspired group show titled, Blazer Mania. Curated by 138creative founder Nathan Tabor, Blazer Mania showcases pieces from local and regional artists that touch on everyone from Brandon Roy to Rasheed Wallace to Kevin Duckworth. On view through the end of the month, if you can’t make it out, check out some of my personal favorites below.

“Holly Sheed” by Eatcho

“Trailhead No. 7” by JesseHectic

“Kevin Duckworth Obscured By Trees” by Mike King

“Jail Blazers” by Nathan Gelgud

“Blazers Shark” by Ryan Berkely

“The 6th Man” by Ryan Bubnis

“House Party” by Taylor Twist

To purchase something from Blazer Mania, or to see the rest of the pieces in the show, CLICK HERE. If you’re in town, make sure you stop by:

107 NW 5th Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
503.796.2733
www.compoundgallery.com

Which piece is your favorite?

