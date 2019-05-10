Getty Image

For the second time on Thursday night, a team picked up a win at home to force a Game 7 in their conference semifinal series. Hours after the Philadelphia 76ers blew out the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center, the Portland Trail Blazers followed suit, picking up a 119-108 win over the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center. Now, the two sides will square off on Sunday night in Denver with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as they are wont to do, set the tone early on for the Nuggets. The high-scoring guard was electric, scoring 10 points and getting to the free throw line six times. Jokic, meanwhile, played as good of a frame as he can, scoring 10 points, ripping down five rebounds, and doling out four assists.

The Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic connection! 👀#MileHighBasketball 34#RipCity 26 Murray: 10 PTS, 2 AST

Joker: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST End of Q1 on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/tlv6Yef0DN — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2019

It also included him doing this, which is funny, because he is a gigantic human who should not be able to do this.