The Blazers And Cavs Have Reportedly Agreed To A Nik Stauskas For Rodney Hood Trade

02.03.19 26 mins ago

Getty Image

With the trade deadline looming on Thursday, there’s already been some fireworks on the market over the last week. Anthony Davis’ trade request hangs over everything in the league at the moment, and Kristaps Porzingis was suddenly dealt to the Mavericks in a stunning blockbuster a few days ago.

Not every trade can be a franchise-altering deal, but as the playoff race heats up contenders are looking to acquire some more depth and help while lottery teams are in asset acquisition mode. Those different paths often lend themselves to making for a mutually beneficial trade, and on Sunday the Cavs and Blazers found a match.

Cleveland will reportedly send Rodney Hood to Portland in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, and a pair of second rounders, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

