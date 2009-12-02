Blazers get the Bease-ness

You saw it coming almost right away. Three minutes into Heat/Blazers, Greg Oden picked up his second foul — a questionable call where he got tangled up with Jermaine O’Neal and both seemed equally at fault — and had to sit down. So with LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) already sidelined, that meant J.O. and Michael Beasley could go to work against Joel Przybilla and Dante Cunningham (plus a Juwan Howard extended cameo). And that meant when Portland’s D wasn’t giving up points to the bigs, they were leaving shooters open all over the arc. Throw in the fact that Portland started off cold offensively, and they were in an uphill battle right off the bat … What you didn’t see coming was Oden checking back in the game in the second quarter and keeping his hands to himself long enough to pull down TWENTY rebounds in just 30 minutes. Oden added 13 points and Brandon Roy dropped 25, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Beasley scored 27 points (11-12 FT), while D-Wade had 22 and 12 assists … Steve Blake needs to either shave or grow a full beard. (He’d look like a White Baron Davis.) With that half-grown thing he’s got on his face now, Blake looks like he has body parts stored in jelly jars in his basement … When the Suns announcers are shocked at how bad their team’s defense is, you know it’s bad. At some point during the first half of Suns/Knicks, one PHX announcer said he couldn’t remember the last time an opponent had so many dunks, and the other actually said Larry Hughes was playing like Steve Nash. Read that last part again. Hughes (11 pts, 12 asts, 4 stls) handed out 10 assists in the first 15 minutes of the game as Mike D’Antoni gave his former team a simple-and-plain ass whuppin’ … Nate Robinson needs to get his act together if he’s trying to get a big contract next summer. Nate can’t seem to get out of D’Antoni’s doghouse — playing just 10 minutes on Tuesday and going scoreless against a team he should be lighting up given the style matchup — and when he is on the court, he looks gun-shy and unsure of himself. Nate seems afraid to make a mistake because he’ll get benched, but when he was NY’s best offensive player in the second half of last season, it was because he played fearless. He and D’Antoni need to sit down and figure out how this is going to work, because they both need each other … Some big stat lines from Tuesday: Carmelo scored 25 to beat the Warriors; Antawn Jamison had 30 points and 12 boards in a win at Toronto; and Andrew Bynum posted 21 points and nine rebounds in a win over the Hornets … The Bobcats have been good for giving the Celtics at least one battle every season since Boston entered the “Big Three” era, but so far it ain’t happening this year. Even with Charlotte riding into last night’s meeting on a four-game win streak, they got punched in the mouth early and beat down often … The game wasn’t without the tension of a close battle: Boston was already administering a 20-piecing in the first half when Rasheed Wallace got a tech on his way to the bench. Whatever he said, you could see fans sitting near ‘Sheed either laughing or covering their mouths in horror, Doc Rivers was just shaking his head and rolling his eyes, and ‘Cats announcer Dell Curry stopped mid-sentence and said, “Wow. That shut me up!” A few minutes later, Kevin Garnett and Nazr Mohammed got into a spat after KG gave Nazr a shoulder-check in the jaw and Nazr let him know that wasn’t cool … SPOILER ALERT: Even if you’ve seen 2012 already, you might have missed the part at the very end when the world is all but totally destroyed and there’s a quick glimpse of Flip Murray on a court somewhere, still getting buckets. You know, art imitating life and all that … E-mail from one of our boys while the Celtics were rolling: “Sometimes Rondo passes the ball like he’s shooting dice.” … One time Nazr scored on Shelden Williams in the post, and Dell Curry praised Nazr for going right at him because “he knows Shelden Williams is not a shot-blocker.” If whoever decided to draft Shelden #5 in Atlanta was watching that, he needed to take a drink at that moment … We’re out like the White Boom Dizzle …
Dime coming out with the smack early. I’m too damn tired to come up with anything clever. Nuggets and Lakers won. I can go to sleep happy.
the hornets with out chris paul are as bad as the kings.
Sheed is a G
Surprised to see Gallinari not mentioned. I know it was against the Suns defense (or lack there of), but he came to play! Plus he is leading the league in 3s made.
Is he gonna be an allstar in 3 seasons? I think so. Only thing thats discouraging is that he runs like a 35 year old.
Same thing goes for Oden! He is gonna be a player aswell.
How did Baron Davis get the Boom Dizzle moniker?
And what does it mean?
I am too tired to Google it!
KG actually starting shit with someone his own size. Alert the media. Next thing you know the Nets are going to win a game…
“Blake looks like he has body parts stored in jelly jars in his basement”
Too true, too funny
G.O. becoming a player well you know he’s getting confidence in his abilities. now to stop the foul trouble and start DEMANDING the ball down low I know it’s not that easy. But there comes a time in a good players career that he sees and feels like he’s the best option especialy in the beginning of the game… force feed him on the first 5 possesions and after that see the openings. I told you before and I’ll say it again the suns are a first round playoff team at best. I don’t beleive in the and I never have they simply don’t have the personal to beat another team in a 7 game series. And I wanna see KG and Sheed do that I want them to be the bullies of the leuge just so dumb big media outlets can write about it
KG didn’t really start it, he shoulderd him then backed off with his arms up as if to say “hey sorry naz, i thought u were a 21 yr old chinese boy for a minute there”
and the Knicks need to pass Gallo the ball more, kid gets blanked on offense half the time, then when he finally gets a game where they let him take more shots than Chris fuckin Duhon, he goes off for 27. Him shooting a 40 footer has more chance of going in than half the other Knicks players shooting free throws.
…. a white dude living in Oregon…. chances are Steve Blake DOES have body parts in his basement.
oh, anyone know what Sheed actually said?
No word on Danilo? He literally lit up the Suns by himself yesterday.
Props to Dime for Steve Blake and Sheed lines, but u fellas should have said at least something about Gallo..
@9
Is it me or is Oregon predominantly white? I read ur comment about Balake and didn’t get the humor.
AND what did Sheed say?
@Atom
that hurts
Haha now I really wanna know what ‘Sheed said
You guys need to give Oden some credit, he was balling, he had like 11/12 OFFENSIVE bords alone by the 4th, not to mention a couple of blocks as well. Hopefully he can stay out of foul trouble and produce like this more ocnsistently.
Likewise, Beasely was getting buckets at will, and his jumper wasn’t even hot like it can be, season or two he could be good for a regular 25ppg. Nice to see him playing well, as he has been most of the season
someone has to come out with what sheed said…
Ben Gordon coming back to Chicago 2nite. Should be interesting.
Oregon is extremely white, easily the whitest place I’ve ever lived…not so bad on campus but once you hit the sticks to ref ball, it’s a pale, pink world…
@ Name (required): that being said, do you know how many body parts that would make hidden in jars in Oregon? We would be having conventions of interesting looking ears if it were that common…
last night was the night of cheap McNuggets: Celtics, Lakeshow would have if they didn’t throw in their Freshman squad, and then NY (of all teams) and the Nuggets almost 30 pieced the suns and warriors respectively…I’m out like competitive basketball…
lol. I wasn’t trying to imply all white oregonians were serial killers, just, yaknow… if someone was going to have body parts in his basement, he’d probably be white and would probably live in a forest in oregon somewhere.
I don’t know what Sheed said to get the tech but once Felton missed the freethrow he yelled “That ball don’t lie!” across the court loud enough to be heard across the court. He said it with such conviction that I think he may actually believe that the ball agreed with him and made a conscious decision not to drop in.
People actually watched the Knicks game? Neither team played defense. Maybe the Suns were off because of the timezone difference. Either way the game sucked. It was like practice with limited contact. I don’t get that style of basketball. Seems fruity to me…
Sheed gets in trouble most of the time and fined for saying the truth. He’s old school and has seen the ups & DOWNS of this league. He came from a Golden Era of basketball. If it’s sickening for me to watch. I could only imagine how he feels. He’s entitled to his opinion. The refs cheat & miss some bad calls. It’s clear for everyone to see. Players come to play not have the game dictated by people who are just there to oversee. Flopping is obvious & rewards bad defense. It’s funny how we’ve taken out the crossover & hanging on the rim. Yet added the Euro step & zone defense.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. I smell SALT. WE LOVED THIS GAME.
Damn cant believe the Suns got murdered by the Knicks like that.. guess the students will never beat the teachers lol
And i swear Bynum dropped those #’s without breaking a sweat.. he made Okafor look like he had ZILCH to offer on D.. and that Collison kid aint too bad either..
Farmar starting to come around.. BENCH IS LOOKIN SOLID lol
And i guess we can throw the Celtics strong veteran presence keeping Sheed in check right out the window..
Say whatchu want EYES but dude makes black people all over the world look bad..
SERIOUSLY..
Sheed is an all time favorite of mine. Other than his decision to sign with Boston, I ride or die with his opinions. Sure he thinks he’s never committed a foul in the NBA in the umpteen years he’s played, but that cat can flat out ball. I mean really ball, not many people with that type of talent to dominate will sit back and let his teammates get invovled but then take over in stretches when he needs too. i wanted him to come to Chicago so bad this off-season. He’d be a perfect fit on the court and off the court he could teach our bigs a thing or two about manning up on D.
@23,
I don’t know what you mean. Sheed is generally a good…if not great guy. You clearly don’t know what he does off the court with his charity work and things like that. Sheed is one of the most down to earth players in the L. He’s Philly to the core. And not in a thug kinda way. He’s just keeps it 100 with everything.
Gallooooooooooo!
KG backed off as soon as he realized Naz would put him on the injured list till the all-star break. Wasn’t havin that act at all…
Kobe’s gettin really comfortable with that left hand…Dude’s hittin 100% this season when the left throws it up…Lakers lookin so good they scarin me. Yeah, I know New Orleans is beat up, but ask Phoenix about beatin teams you supposed to beat…
@ ChiTown
Thats coo dont get me wrong but lets say ur some random person who goes to a basketball game to watch ur favorite player, then u see this homeless lookin guy yelling at refs and cussin all over the court makin an ass of himself..
Do u think they’re really going to go home and look to see what charities he donates too?? lol
why does everyone think that KG only starts stuff with small guys… thats just the way he plays the game, he does that with everyone, remember against the lakers him gettin in Lamars face??
KG is a Biyatch, and he only got in Lo’s face because LO was high. :-P
sheed said he had monster diarehea and the next time someone said something he was going to take a shit on them
yo dime you better put a post up and definitely mention that major ass whooping new jersey is getting right now and put it up…. first team to ever go 0-18 and I don’t see them winning a game anytime soon.. they should just give themselves a lockout and not play anymore games.. st. Anthony’s could probably beat them ..in a blowout..
LMAO @ SAG