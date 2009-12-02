Blazers get the Bease-ness

You saw it coming almost right away. Three minutes into Heat/Blazers, Greg Oden picked up his second foul — a questionable call where he got tangled up with Jermaine O’Neal and both seemed equally at fault — and had to sit down. So with LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) already sidelined, that meant J.O. and Michael Beasley could go to work against Joel Przybilla and Dante Cunningham (plus a Juwan Howard extended cameo). And that meant when Portland’s D wasn’t giving up points to the bigs, they were leaving shooters open all over the arc. Throw in the fact that Portland started off cold offensively, and they were in an uphill battle right off the bat … What you didn’t see coming was Oden checking back in the game in the second quarter and keeping his hands to himself long enough to pull down TWENTY rebounds in just 30 minutes. Oden added 13 points and Brandon Roy dropped 25, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Beasley scored 27 points (11-12 FT), while D-Wade had 22 and 12 assists … Steve Blake needs to either shave or grow a full beard. (He’d look like a White Baron Davis.) With that half-grown thing he’s got on his face now, Blake looks like he has body parts stored in jelly jars in his basement … When the Suns announcers are shocked at how bad their team’s defense is, you know it’s bad. At some point during the first half of Suns/Knicks, one PHX announcer said he couldn’t remember the last time an opponent had so many dunks, and the other actually said Larry Hughes was playing like Steve Nash. Read that last part again. Hughes (11 pts, 12 asts, 4 stls) handed out 10 assists in the first 15 minutes of the game as Mike D’Antoni gave his former team a simple-and-plain ass whuppin’ … Nate Robinson needs to get his act together if he’s trying to get a big contract next summer. Nate can’t seem to get out of D’Antoni’s doghouse — playing just 10 minutes on Tuesday and going scoreless against a team he should be lighting up given the style matchup — and when he is on the court, he looks gun-shy and unsure of himself. Nate seems afraid to make a mistake because he’ll get benched, but when he was NY’s best offensive player in the second half of last season, it was because he played fearless. He and D’Antoni need to sit down and figure out how this is going to work, because they both need each other … Some big stat lines from Tuesday: Carmelo scored 25 to beat the Warriors; Antawn Jamison had 30 points and 12 boards in a win at Toronto; and Andrew Bynum posted 21 points and nine rebounds in a win over the Hornets … The Bobcats have been good for giving the Celtics at least one battle every season since Boston entered the “Big Three” era, but so far it ain’t happening this year. Even with Charlotte riding into last night’s meeting on a four-game win streak, they got punched in the mouth early and beat down often … The game wasn’t without the tension of a close battle: Boston was already administering a 20-piecing in the first half when Rasheed Wallace got a tech on his way to the bench. Whatever he said, you could see fans sitting near ‘Sheed either laughing or covering their mouths in horror, Doc Rivers was just shaking his head and rolling his eyes, and ‘Cats announcer Dell Curry stopped mid-sentence and said, “Wow. That shut me up!” A few minutes later, Kevin Garnett and Nazr Mohammed got into a spat after KG gave Nazr a shoulder-check in the jaw and Nazr let him know that wasn’t cool … SPOILER ALERT: Even if you’ve seen 2012 already, you might have missed the part at the very end when the world is all but totally destroyed and there’s a quick glimpse of Flip Murray on a court somewhere, still getting buckets. You know, art imitating life and all that … E-mail from one of our boys while the Celtics were rolling: “Sometimes Rondo passes the ball like he’s shooting dice.” … One time Nazr scored on Shelden Williams in the post, and Dell Curry praised Nazr for going right at him because “he knows Shelden Williams is not a shot-blocker.” If whoever decided to draft Shelden #5 in Atlanta was watching that, he needed to take a drink at that moment … We’re out like the White Boom Dizzle …